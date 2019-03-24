Read Attorney General William Barr’s letter to lawmakers on the Mueller investigation

Attorney General William Barr sent a letter to Congress on Sunday briefing lawmakers on top-line findings from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — including that Mueller did not find conspiracy or coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia during the 2016 election. Mueller notified Barr on Friday that he had wrapped up his two-year investigation, which investigated the president and others in his orbit and resulted in dozens of indictments.

Here’s the full text of Barr’s letter to Congress:

After the letter was released, Trump said it amounted to a “complete and total exoneration.” But Rep. Jerry Nadler, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, disagreed: Nadler wrote on Twitter that “Special Counsel Mueller clearly and explicitly is not exonerating the President.”

Nadler called on Barr to testify before his committee.