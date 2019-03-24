National

Read Attorney General William Barr’s letter to lawmakers on the Mueller investigation

By Jared Gilmour and

Don Sweeney

March 24, 2019 06:05 PM

Trump responds to Mueller findings: ‘It’s a shame our country had to go through this’

On March 24, 2019 President Trump responded to the release of findings from Robert Mueller's report as "a complete takedown that failed." No collusion with Russia was found in Mueller's investigation, but it also did not exonerate Trump.
By
Up Next
On March 24, 2019 President Trump responded to the release of findings from Robert Mueller's report as "a complete takedown that failed." No collusion with Russia was found in Mueller's investigation, but it also did not exonerate Trump.
By

Attorney General William Barr sent a letter to Congress on Sunday briefing lawmakers on top-line findings from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — including that Mueller did not find conspiracy or coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia during the 2016 election. Mueller notified Barr on Friday that he had wrapped up his two-year investigation, which investigated the president and others in his orbit and resulted in dozens of indictments.

Here’s the full text of Barr’s letter to Congress:

After the letter was released, Trump said it amounted to a “complete and total exoneration.” But Rep. Jerry Nadler, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, disagreed: Nadler wrote on Twitter that “Special Counsel Mueller clearly and explicitly is not exonerating the President.”

Nadler called on Barr to testify before his committee.

Related stories from Miami Herald

national

  Comments  