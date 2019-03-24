Mueller investigation did not find Trump, Russia conspiracy, AG letter says

Attorney General William Barr sent a letter to Congress Sunday briefing lawmakers on key findings from a report filed Friday by special counsel Robert Mueller, whose two-year investigation probed possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.





“The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign,” the letter read.





After investigating possible obstruction of investigations into Russian contacts with the Trump campaign, Mueller decided “not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgment,” but instead presented the evidence without stating a conclusion, the letter reads. Mueller’s report says that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” Barr’s letter reads.

Barr’s letter says that Mueller left it to his office to determine whether further charges should be brought, and says that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein have determined they should not based on the evidence presented in the report. “The report identifies no actions that, in our judgment, constitutes obstructive conduct, had a nexus to a pending or contemplated proceeding, and were done with corrupt intent,” Barr’s letter reads.

Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, called the letter “very brief” in a Tweet on Sunday afternoon, and also posted a link to a copy of the letter on Twitter.

Nadler said on Twitter that the Justice Department “owes the public more than just a brief synopsis and decision not to go any further in their work.”

Mueller filed his long-awaited report with the Justice Department on Friday.





The Mueller probe, which began in 2017, focused on possible Russian interference in the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf along with potential obstruction of investigations into any interference. Other investigations, such as counterintelligence and congressional probes of Trump and his associates, continue.

Mueller did not recommend any new indictments, according to senior DOJ officials, Fox News and the New York Times reported.

Attorney General William Barr “told congressional leaders in a letter late Friday that he may brief them within days on the special counsel’s findings,” the New York Times reported.





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Saturday called for Barr to release Mueller’s entire report to Congress rather than a summary, which she called “insufficient,” Reuters reported.





“Congress requires the full report and the underlying documents so that the Committees can proceed with their independent work, including oversight and legislating to address any issues the Mueller report may raise,” Pelosi wrote in a statement, Politico reported.





In addition, the Electronic Privacy Information Center has filed suit against the Justice Department seeking the release of the report, according to CNN.

The president and his staff are in Florida for the weekend. Trump had not publicly commented on the report as of Saturday. On Sunday, he posted messages reading “good morning, have a great day” and “make America great again” to Twitter.

The Mueller probe has resulted in the indictment and, in many cases, conviction of at least 34 people and three companies associated with Trump or his campaign.





They include adviser Roger Stone, former personal attorney Michael Cohen, former campaign chair Paul Manafort, former deputy campaign official Rick Gates and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, along with a number of Russian nationals and firms.

Some, such as Manafort, have faced charges for dealings other than those directly involving Trump or his presidential campaign. Several have pleaded guilty and cooperated with the Mueller probe. A number of those cases were handed off to U.S. attorneys in New York and elsewhere for prosecution, and those investigations will continue.

In addition, Mueller’s investigation, focusing chiefly on allegations of Russian interference and White House obstruction, is only one of multiple probes into the 2016 election by Congress and other federal agencies. Numerous state investigations into Trump, his dealings and his associates also continue across the United States, particularly in New York, the New York Times reported.

Trump has frequently ridiculed the Mueller probe as a “witch hunt” and denied wrongdoing. He also has argued that indictments of various former confidants on charges other than those stemming from the 2016 campaign clear him of accusations of collusion.

Democrats and many Republicans in Congress have previously called for Mueller’s report to be made public, although Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., blocked a Senate vote on the question March 14, saying he did not oppose it but also wants earlier investigations of Hillary Clinton to be released, McClatchy reported.

Trump himself said March 20 that he doesn’t mind if the report is made public, the Washington Post reported.

“Let them see it,” he said.

