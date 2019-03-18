National

How two barrels of paint and a bag from a Lipton Ice Tea container can be worth $394,000

By David J. Neal

March 18, 2019 06:02 PM

One of the two 55-gallon drums packed with cash seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection
One of the two 55-gallon drums packed with cash seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection U.S. Customs and Border Protection
One of the two 55-gallon drums packed with cash seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Last week was a bad week for somebody or several somebodies in the Dominican Republic awaiting cash from Puerto Rico.

On March 11, a car being ferried by the M/V Maestro Universe from Port of San Juan to Santo Domingo had two green 55-gallon barrels in it. The barrels seemed “excessively heavy” to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, even taking account that they were supposed to be filled with paint.

When Customs officials popped the barrels’ tops, they saw paint. And, they saw a combined 72 packages of cash.

The cash, which hadn’t been declared on any Customs form, totaled $384,840. That’s $374,841 above the $9,999 limit that doesn’t need to be declared on a Customs form.

Another vehicle, Customs said, had “a vacuum-packed bag from a Lipton Ice Tea container with $10,000” in 100 $100 bills.

Homeland Security took custody of the cash.

San Jose Area Port director Edwin Cruz reminds travelers they “can carry any amount of currency or monetary instruments into or out of the U.S. However, if the quantity is $10,000 or higher, they must formally report the currency to CBP.”

Read Next

national

Metal in chicken patties sent to schools causes almost 18 tons of patties to be recalled

Read Next

national

Metal found in food sold to Puerto Rico schools for the second time in a week

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  