Trump’s State of the Union will be packed with Parkland parents and other Miami guests

Three Parkland fathers, along with several other South Florida residents, will be in the national spotlight Tuesday during President Trump’s State of the Union speech in Washington, just one week shy of the school shooting’s one-year anniversary.
Among the other guests, invited by members of the Senate or House, will be a South Florida Dreamer, a Miami healthcare advocate as well as the wife of a Coast Guard member affected by the government shutdown.
Andrew Pollack, the father of Meadow Pollack, one of the 17 students and faculty members shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, was invited by newly elected Republican Sen. Rick Scott. Pollack and other Parkland parents lobbied the Legislature to pass the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, which became state law after confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz, a former Douglas student, opened fire on students with an AR-15-style assault rifle as classes ended on Valentine’s Day last year.
Pollack has been a staunch advocate of establishing single points of entry with metal detectors at schools and arming staff or other safety specialists on campus. The new law created a three-day waiting period for purchasing firearms and raised the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21 in Florida. It also banned the sale of bump stocks in the state.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
”I look forward to working with [Scott] to secure every school in America so no family has to experience the same tragedy as mine,” Pollack said.
Manuel Oliver, father of 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver, one of the students killed in Parkland, will be the guest of Rep. Ted Deutch, the Democrat who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties. Oliver founded an organization called Change The Ref in memory of his son.
“I look forward to listening for and hoping that the president will address the 40,000 gun deaths that steal the lives of so many Americans, including children like my son, Joaquin,” Oliver said. “To date, we are disappointed by the president’s position on ending gun violence and changing the national control of the irresponsible gun culture.”
Other Parkland representatives include Fred Guttenberg, father of 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg, a freshman killed in the Douglas school shooting. Guttenberg will attend as a guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California.
Cameron Kasky, a co-founder of the “Never Again” MSD group and Parkland shooting survivor, will attend as a guest of California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell.
Other guests include:
▪ Cuban activist Rosa María Payá, invited by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Payá is the daughter of the late Oswaldo Payá who, along with Cuban youth activist Harold Cepero, was killed in a car accident in Bayamo, Cuba in 2012.
Since then, the vehicle’s driver has said that the car was specifically targeted by Cuban government officials. Since the crash, the Cuban regime has denied all requests to conduct an independent investigation.
Before his death, Oswaldo Payá traveled Cuba collecting tens of thousands of signatures from Cubans for a petition that came to be known as the Varela Project, which sought a peaceful democratic transition.
“All Oswaldo Payá wanted was a better future for Cuba and the Cuban people, and the Castro regime assassinated him for it,” Rubio said in a statement. “Since her father’s murder, Rosa María has honored his legacy by continuing to advocate for a free and democratic Cuba and also fighting to bring his murderers to justice.”
Rubio, who said Trump’s new Cuba policy will “fund [the Cuban government’s] machine of repression,” hopes bringing Payá “will at least remind [Trump] that her father’s murderers have not been brought to justice, and that the U.S. is now, in fact, sitting at the table with them.”
“I hope the administration takes the opportunity to demand reforms and changes in Cuban behavior before relations are normalized,” Rubio said, noting that Trump is scheduled to visit Havana this week.
“At the very least, [the president and his administration] should push the Cuban regime to allow an impartial, third-party investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Oswaldo and Harold.”
▪ DREAMER and Florida International University student Edwin Herrera. Herrera, U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala’s guest, is protected by former president Obama’s DACA immigration policy, which is slated to expire in less than two years.
“After learning of Edwin’s story and all that he has overcome, I wanted to invite him because his story is what’s hopeful about the American Dream and what’s possible when immigrants are given the opportunity to contribute to their communities and thrive in the work place or academic setting,” said Shalala, the former University of Miami president elected to the House in November.
Herrera was born in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, and immigrated to the United States with his parents when he was 8 years old. Six months after crossing the Texas border, his family started a new life in Miami.
After graduating from John A. Ferguson High School in southwest Miami-Dade in 2011, Herrera couldn’t land a job because of his undocumented status and couldn’t pursue a college degree. It wasn’t until 2014, when-then President Obama announced the DACA program, that Herrera could get a driver’s license and qualify for financial aid.
He graduated Miami Dade College in 2015 with an associate’s degree and is now studying landscape architecture in a joint bachelor’s/master’s degree program at FIU. Herrera renewed his DACA status but will only be protected until October of 2020. The Trump administration tried to shut down DACA in 2017, but lawsuits followed and the issue is tied up in litigation.
“Not having documentation is always in the back of my mind; it is a lingering thought that I can never seem to shake,” Herrera said, according to TheDream.US, a national scholarship foundation. “This thought, however, also fuels me to push myself to achieve success and pursue my passions, largely by pursuing a higher education.”
▪ Invited by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston, is Coast Guard family member Morgan Somma, who will represent “the hundreds of thousands of federal workers who were forced to miss two paychecks due to the government shutdown.”
Somma, the mother of three children and wife of a Coast Guard aviator, plans on talking about how she relies on his salary, and how the 35-day shutdown inflicted “needless pain and chaos on her family.”
▪Women’s healthcare advocate and Essure survivor Michelle Garcia of Miami. will be the guest of U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, the newly elected Democratic House member from southwest Miami-Dade.
Comments