After comedian joked about ‘kids getting shot,’ Parkland dad holds his own stand-up

About a month after mocking Parkland shooting survivors during a live show in New York, stand-up comedian Louis C.K. is trying to get back in the game — this time in Florida.
C.K., who put a pause on his career following a series of New York Times stories of five women who accused him of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in in front of them, has been booked for six shows in Tampa next week. Tickets start at $30.
“Testify in front of Congress, these kids, what the f***? What are you doing?” “ C.K. asks. in the audio clip that was leaked in December. “Cause you went to a high school where kids got shot, why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I gotta listen to you talking?”
After the comedian’s comments when viral, Parkland students didn’t stay quiet.
“Comedy is supposed to be offensive. My feelings have no place in it,” wrote Cameron Kasky, a co-founder of the March for Our Lives movement, on Twitter. “Yes, Louis is an ass for the jokes he’s making which sucks cause he used to be really funny and not just a professional jerk.”
Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was one of the 17 people murdered at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas on Feb. 14, also made comments on social media.
“To anyone who knows Louis CK, please deliver this message for me. My daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting. My son ran from the bullets. My wife and I deal with loss everyday. Why don’t you come to my house and try out your new pathetic jokes?” Guttenberg posted.
C.K. response to the public’s outrage: “If you ever need people to forget that you jerked off, what you do is you make a joke about kids that got shot,” according to CNN.
In a video published earlier this week, Parkland father Manuel Oliver decided to perform a ‘stand-up’ set of his own titled “Murdering Innocent Children Comedy Night.” Signs at the venue said “Coming to a School Near You.”
“Recently, I heard this great line from a comedian,” Oliver says. “He said, ‘If you want people to forget that you were jerking off, just make a joke about kids getting shot.’”
“And I thought, ‘Jokes about kids getting shot?’ I can do that.
“You heard the one about the kid who walks into a school on Valentines Day. Skinny kid, wearing headphones. Gets dropped off by his dad.
“He says ‘I love you.’ And gets out of the car and walks into the school, and then gets shot to death a couple of hours later?”
Oliver continued.
“You guys ever heard dead baby jokes? I got a dead baby.”
Silence filled the room.
“His name was Joaquin Oliver, he was gonna be 18. But now he’s dead.”
He paused.
“And that’s not a joke.”
