‘Joe Biden nou fache’: Protesters in Miami demand asylum for Haitian migrants at border

Miami, Florida, September 22, 2021 - Firmante Peters (left) and Santcha Etienne chant slogans in front of the USCIS district office located at 8801 NW 7th Ave., as members of the Haitian community in Miami protest against the Biden Administration for their handling of Haitian immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Demonstrators protesting the deportation and treatment of Haitian migrants on the outskirts of Texas took to the streets outside the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami field office Wednesday, blocking parts of Northwest Seventh Avenue near Little River Drive.

Roughly 100 people turned out to protest the deportations at the U.S.-Mexico border and demand the Biden administration accommodate Haitians seeking refuge in the U.S. after July’s assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and August’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people.

Karine Calixte, 38, and her two-year-old daughter Acephie held a Haitian flag as a group of demonstrators gathered on the street before them. The protesters, many of whom held signs with phrases like “Stop deportations now” and “Treat people same,” chanted “Joe Biden nou fache. Joe Biden le nou fache nou pa jwe,” which roughly translates to “Joe Biden we’re angry. Joe Biden when we’re angry we don’t play.”

A Haitian immigrant herself, Calixte had brought Acephie to the protest to show her daughter the power of demonstrating.

“God forbid, things like this happen when she gets to be older,” said Calixte, who held her daughter in one arm, the Haitian flag draped around them both. “She [will] know that she needs to stand up.”

The event was organized by advocacy group Family Action Network Movement, and was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., according to social media posts. The invitation called Miamians to protest “the illegal expulsions of Haitian refugees and grave human rights abuses in Del Rio, Texas.”

The demonstration called attention to the thousands of Haitian migrants who took refuge under a bridge in Texas and also highlighted a shocking image of a mounted, white border patrol agent seemingly whipping a Black migrant with horse reins that reverberated through U.S. media.

In May, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced an 18-month extension of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians already living in the U.S. Under TPS, foreign nationals are allowed to temporarily live and work in the United States if U.S. authorities determine that conditions in their country of origin are too dangerous to return.

But in recent weeks the Biden administration has continued to resist calls from Haitian advocates in South Florida and congressional Democrats to stop the deportations of Haitians from the border. The Department of Homeland Security has instead upped the number of deportation flights after thousands of Haitian asylum seekers began crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and presenting themselves to immigration authorities in the last week.

Mayorkas announced that deportation flights have increased to “at least one to three flights per day” with more expected later in the week.

McClatchy DC reporter Alex Daugherty contributed to this report.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 2:00 PM.