There’s a new way to extend an expiring green card — and it’s easier and faster than ever

Thousands of immigrants in the United States who are lawful permanent residents often become desperate when their green cards are about to expire and its time to replace them. That’s because of the delays in immigration procedures, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the many problems they might confront with expired green cards are lacking proof of legal status in U.S. soil, interrupted employment authorization and obstacles to travel abroad, since they need a valid green card to reenter the United States.

This situation will change this month as the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) implements a new procedure to extend a green card’s validity.

This new procedure ensures that permanent residents “with a recently expired green card will have documentation of identity, employment authorization and authorization to return to the United States following temporary foreign travel,” the Department of Homeland Security agency said in a news release.

USCIS replaces sticker that extends green cards

Permanent residents whose green cards are about to expire or have expired must file Form I-90, Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card either on paper or online.

USCIS has traditionally issued a sticker that people have to attach to their cards.

But the agency’s Office of Intake and Document Production that produces identity documents such as green cards and work permits faces significant delays as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, an increase in filings and current postal service volume, USCIS stated last week.

Starting this month, instead of a sticker, the immigration agency will issue a revised Form I-797, Notice of Action, which will serve as a receipt notice for the Form I-90.

“When presented together with the green card, the revised Form I-797 notice will extend the green card’s validity for 12 months from the date on the front of the green card and will serve as temporary proof of the LPR’s status,” USCIS explained. LPR stands for lawful permanent resident.

Immigrants filing Form I-90 can expect to receive the new revised form approximately seven to 10 days after it is accepted by the agency, USCIS said.

No need for biometrics appointments

Getting temporary evidence of permanent resident status in 10 days is much better than a sticker, because immigrants no longer have to make biometric services appointment at a local Application Support Center (ASC).

There are approximately 1.3 million applications for immigration benefits awaiting biometrics appointments, because USCIS is also experiencing delays in scheduling and rescheduling appointments at ASCs that were canceled last year due to coronavirus closures.

Waiting so long for an appointment can be a challenge when a person’s work permit is about to be interrupted — possibly causing them to lose employment.

Legal residents applying for a green card replacement who have not received a biometrics appointment and are in possession of their green cards, “will no longer have to visit an application support center to obtain temporary evidence of LPR status,” the agency said, adding that those with appointments already set won’t receive a revised notice.

For more information on how to replace a green card, visit this USCIS resource.

Daniel Shoer Roth is a journalist covering immigration law who does not offer legal advice or individual assistance to applicants. Follow him on social media. The contents of this story do not constitute legal advice.

Read this story in Spanish at el Nuevo Herald.