COVID-19 is causing significant delays with immigration papers. These tools can help

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, the U.S. immigration agency is experiencing delays in issuing receipt notices for some applications and petitions. Getty Images

Immigrants in the United States are facing significant delays in their immigration processes.

On Friday, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services acknowledged that the delays are the result of COVID-19 restrictions, an increase in filings, current postal service volume and other factors.

Last week, the immigration agency said it was experiencing delays in scheduling or rescheduling appointments at local Application Support Centers (ASC) to collect biometric data from applicants who have applied for U.S. citizenship, adjustment of status and other benefits.

Now, it says that the delays are also affecting receipt notices for some applications and petitions filed at a USCIS lockbox facility — the agency´s Office of Intake and Document Production.

This is the office that produces and mails identity documents such as permanent resident cards or green cards and employment authorization documents, better known as work permits.

USCIS receipt notice delays for forms

Receipt notices are extremely important for immigrants because they confirm that their petitions have reached USCIS and therefore have not been lost.

These documents, which typically are mailed within 30 days, also provide vital information needed to track the case status.

Immigrants may experience a delay of four to six weeks in receiving receipt notices after filing an application or petition with a USCIS lockbox, the Department of Homeland Security agency said in a news release.

“Delays may vary among form types and lockbox locations,” it explained. “In some cases, you may experience significant delays if you filed a non-family based Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, or Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization.”

USCIS offices were closed to the public between March and June of last there. But after they reopened, there have been restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Some lockbox operations in locations that have been severely impacted by COVID-19 must adhere to stricter local guidelines,” the agency said.

Steps to decrease waiting times in immigration during COVID

USCIS outlined a series of steps immigrants can take to decrease waiting times for receipt notices, using the agency’s online resources.

▪ File online

Some immigration benefit request forms can be filed electronically in the agency’s secure online filing system. This provides several benefits, such as immediate confirmation of receipt, instead of waiting for the mail.

▪ Create a USCIS online account

The online account — which can be opened on https://myaccount.uscis.dhs.gov — offers a secure way for immigrants to submit applications and review their status as the process moves along.

This tool allows foreign nationals to file forms, submit the evidence or proofs supporting the application, respond to requests for supporting evidence, verify the status of the applications and pay the required fees.

▪ Request a text message or e-mail

USCIS advises to complete Form G-1145, E-Notification of Application/Petition Acceptance and clip it to the front of the form when filing at a USCIS lockbox to request a text message and/or email when the agency accepts the form.

Tips for immigrants submitting evidence with applications

USCIS’ Public Engagement Division also sent a Stakeholder Message on Friday regarding USCIS Lockbox updates.

Because incomplete submissions of forms improperly filed can be rejected, the agency suggested:

▪ Review the form instructions and checklist of required initial evidence on the form web page (if this option is available);

▪ Submit single-sided photocopies of requested documents, unless the form instructions specifically state you must submit an original document;

▪ With the exception of passport photos, please copy photographs to an 8.5”x11” sheet of paper instead of sending originals. Always send in original passport photos where requested;

▪ Submit only the required evidence and supporting documentation listed in the form instructions. If USCIS needs additional information, the agency will request it.

And here are some tips to avoid some of the worst mistakes immigrants make applying for legal papers.

