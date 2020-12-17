Worried about the new citizenship test? Here are the questions and answers in 9 languages

The new citizenship test that immigrants need to pass to become U.S. citizens through naturalization is ]harder and longer than the previous exam, but applicants have free educational tools available to prepare them to achieve this dream.

The civics portion of the naturalization test, effective Dec. 1, 2020, consists of a bank of 128 questions and answers that applicants must study.

During the interview with a Citizenship and Immigration Services official, an immigrant will be asked 20 questions in English. They must answer them in English as well — with a few exceptions based on age, where applicants may take the test in their language of choice using an interpreter.

The good news for those who are not fluent in English is that, although they have to take the test in English, they can study the material in their language of choice to be able to understand better the questions and answers.

USAHello, a nonprofit that provides an online center of information and education for refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers, has just translated the 2020 version of the civics test into Spanish, Arabic, French, Chinese, Hindi, Korean, Tagalog, Swahili and Vietnamese.

“Giving aspiring Americans the added choice to study in their native language will help increase their opportunities for success,” said Elizabeth Basaca, USAHello Operations and Communications Manager.

The 2020 version of the test will evaluate an immigrant’s knowledge of American history, government and civic values.

Here are the U.S. citizenship test questions and answers in translated languages done by Translators Without Borders for USAHello:

▪ Arabic to English

▪ Chinese to English

▪ French to English

▪ Hindi to English

▪ Korean to English

▪ Spanish to English

▪ Swahili to English

▪ Tagalog to English

▪ Vietnamese to English

Daniel Shoer Roth is a journalist covering immigration law who does not offer legal advice or individual assistance to applicants. Follow him on Twitter @DanielShoerRoth or Instagram.. The contents of this story do not constitute legal advice.