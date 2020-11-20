U.S. citizenship test will be harder. Here’s where to find the new questions and answers

The new civics education test that immigrants who apply for citizenship through naturalization after Dec. 1, 2020, must take orally is longer and more complicated than its previous version. It consists of 128 questions and answers.

In the revised naturalization test announced last week by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the officer who is serving at the time of the eligibility interview with USCIS will ask each applicant a total of 20 questions. An immigrant must answer 12 out of 20 questions correctly to pass the civics portion of the naturalization test.

Previously, the USCIS officer asked a total of 10 questions from a general bank of 100 civics questions. An applicant had to correctly answer six of those 10 questions to pass.

Furthermore, in the previous test, if an immigrant answered six questions correctly before reaching the last one, this component of the exam ended. In the revised test, even if the person answers 12 questions correctly, the officer must continue to ask all 20.

“The exam is longer, requires more answers and more detailed answers,” said Don L. Fisher, who has taught classes to prepare immigrants for their citizenship for the past 10 years in Fresno, California.

Fisher told el Nuevo Herald that all the geography questions about oceans, rivers and states have been removed.

“Instead, they have added a lot of questions about politics, about the presidency, Congress and Supreme Court, and a little bit about the founding fathers,” Fisher observed.

Citizenship test 2020 version: 128 civics questions and answers

The test will evaluate an immigrant’s knowledge of American history, government and civic values.

USCIS made public, in English, the 128 civics questions and answers for the 2020 version of the civics test. This is the database that legal permanent residents who aspire to citizenship through naturalization must study.

In the new test, 57 questions remained the same, 13 have been reworded, and five require more answers. The rest are brand new.

Experts have said that the questions have a higher level of complexity. Here are some examples:

▪ Question 51 in the old test: What are two rights of everyone living in the United States?

Question 65 in the new test: What are three rights of everyone living in the United States?

▪ Question 64 in the old test: There were 13 original states. Name three .

Question 81 in the new test: There were 13 original states. Name five .

▪ Question 100 in the old test: Name two national U.S. holidays.

Question 126 in the new test: Name three national U.S. holidays.

Naturalization exam with an ideological twist

The new U.S. citizenship test has drawn criticism over its accuracy.

One of the question that has caught more public attention is number 31 about, “Who does a U.S. senator represent?”

In the test 2008 version the answer was “All people of the state.” In the 2020 version, the answer is “Citizens of their state.”

“What happened to all the people living in the state who are not citizens?” Fisher questioned.

Meanwhile, the new question 41 already covers the answers of questions 42, 43, 44 and 45.

The question asks applicants to name one power of the president. The answers are: “Signs bills into law; vetoes bills; enforces laws Commander in Chief (of the military); Chief diplomat.”

Questions 42 to 45 ask who has each of those powers. The answers are all the same: “The President (of the United States).”

Daniel Shoer Roth is a journalist covering immigration law who does not offer legal advice or individual assistance to applicants. Follow him on Twitter @DanielShoerRoth or Instagram.. The contents of this story do not constitute legal advice.