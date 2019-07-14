All is quiet in Miami and elsewhere as immigrant advocates prepare for early morning ICE raids

If you’re an immigrant facing deportation, here’s what you can do If you know an immigrant facing deportation or you are one, you have rights. Here's what you can do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you know an immigrant facing deportation or you are one, you have rights. Here's what you can do.

Immigration raids expected to begin early Sunday had not materialized as of daybreak in Miami and eight other cities targeted for enforcement.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing facility in Miramar remained dark before dawn. No agents were seen entering or leaving the building. No cars, vans or buses were seen driving in or out of its parking lots. Only a single white RV was stationed inside the fenced-in center.

Attorneys and others who had prepared for ICE agents to remove thousands of immigrants with deportation orders said they had not received any calls from immigrants or their families seeking help.

Many had been awake before dawn, scouring social media and checking for messages on text or WhatsApp from clients or other colleagues. Instead of the frantic morning they had anticipated, attorneys said there was radio silence.

“I hope that is a good sign,” said Adonia Simpson, director of family defense for the nonprofit group Americans for Immigrant Justice, which had assembled a rapid response team of more than 50 attorneys ready to help immigrants.

Attorneys with the group had been prepared to field calls and give advice to detained immigrants and their families, many of whom kept in touch and informed through group texts and social media.

In anticipation of ICE raids, advocacy groups and community activists mobilized to open private homes as shelters for those who felt threatened, staff hot lines and hand out leaflets reminding immigrants of their rights when ICE agents show up at their front door.

“I can’t help but feel like we are waiting for the other shoe to drop,” Simpson said. “Given the anxiety I have been feeling, I can only imagine the fear our immigrant communities feel this morning.”

Others were encouraged that no news was good news.

Tammy Fox-Isicoff, who sits on the board of American Immigration Lawyers Association, told the Miami Herald she would “bet this whole thing is a total bust.

“When you think about it, this has to be optics,” she said. “Who announces this before execution? Of course they have to expect people to run.”

The enforcement actions promised by President Trump have spread fear among immigrants in South Florida, with some families deciding to flee the state ahead of the expected crackdown.





Miami has one of the highest numbers of immigrant families facing deportation orders among the 10 cities targeted in Sunday’s raids, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco.





The Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review reported that more than 4,200 families in Miami had been ordered removed since September — second to Houston, where about 5,000 families were adjudicated. Those with removal orders have been through court proceedings and either lost their cases or missed hearings.

Advocates report that many newly arrived immigrants in Miami have had trouble figuring out their court dates. Many facing deportation orders said they refused to leave their families, others were needed at work.

Sunday’s enforcement sweep was telegraphed by President Donald Trump and anticipated by many South Florida politicians.





President Trump told reporters on Friday that the roundup would focus on criminals. He had announced a similar raid in June, but it was postponed. A raid planned for New Orleans on Sunday was called off as the region braced for Hurricane Barry to bring torrential rains and worsen flooding the city.

As word spread Friday about the raids, Democrats representing cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Miami denounced the plan. U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a South Florida Democrat who plans to visit the detention center in Homestead on Monday with a group of lawmakers from the congressional Appropriations Committee, said ICE had been secretive about its plans.

“ICE staff in Miramar have apparently gone over to Immokalee and they’re basically starting to stage to begin these raids,” she said. “But I don’t have any firsthand information.”

Rep. Mario Diaz Balart, a Miami Republican, said ICE agents were meeting in the Collier County area of his district to prepare for the weekend raids. He declined to say whether he supports the enforcement sweep, calling it a consequence of a failed immigration system.

“Until we have a real fix of a system that is totally broken and has gotten worse, these things are going to continue to happen,” he said.





Miami Herald staff writers Alex Daugherty, Joey Flechas, Alex Harris and Amanda Rosa contributed to this report.