Customs and Border Protection downplays possibility of South Florida immigrant influx

Undocumented immigrants wait to be interviewed about their asylum claims at the port of entry to the United States in Tijuana, Mexico in June 2018. NYT

There are no imminent plans to send thousands of undocumented immigrants to South Florida from the inundated southwest border, Customs and Border Protection officials now say.

Looking to tamp down reports from South Florida sheriffs that federal immigration officials are on the verge of flying scores of border-crossing families to Broward or Palm Beach counties, CBP officials explained to reporters Friday that they have been preparing “contingency” plans to do so. But they said there are no flights scheduled, and they have made no such decision as of yet.

Rather, South Florida remains one of several regions where immigration agencies have the capacity to process undocumented immigrants seeking entry into the country should a massive influx of immigrants continue to over-burden aging facilities located along the Mexican border. Over the last week, immigration officials say an average of 4,500 immigrants have been apprehended each day.





The clarity from federal immigration authorities should — at least temporary — quell a tempest that erupted Thursday after the chief of CBP’s Miami office began informing sheriffs in Palm Beach and Martin counties that flights of undocumented immigrants could begin landing in Palm Beach International Airport in the near future. By Thursday afternoon, politicians in Broward and Palm Beach counties were talking about a flood of as many as 1,000 immigrants each month and warning of a looming homelessness crisis.

“I don’t have enough information to be calm and I don’t have enough information to be apprehensive,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said Friday. “I have two people from federal law enforcement agencies that know what’s going on telling us to be prepared. I’m doing the best I can.”

On Thursday, Sean Brammer, head of the Palm Beach County Association of Chiefs of Police, sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis explaining that as many as 14,000 immigrants from the border could be heading to South Florida. Also Thursday, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw warned that the county wasn’t prepared to handle such an influx.

But CBP now says there’s been a misunderstanding, and that there are no flights scheduled to South Florida, and they may never come.

For now, immigration authorities are alleviating the strain on their agents and facilities by transferring and releasing immigrants elsewhere.

For months, the government has been moving families back and forth from high-volume locations like Yuma, El Paso, and Rio Grande Valley to CBP sub stations. Since October, CBP has made about 530,000 apprehensions at the southwest border, and on March 19 the agency began releasing families that aren’t dealing with criminal charges.

Those families, mostly from the Northern Triangle in Central America, are being moved by bus to Laredo or by plane to Del Rio. On Tuesday, there will be another plane from the Rio Grande Valley to San Diego.

South Florida remains a possible destination due to Customs and Border Protection’s capacity to process immigrants, according to CBP officials. But there’s no guarantee that anyone will be sent here.