Hundreds of migrants to be sent to South Florida on a weekly basis, local leaders say

Hungry migrants grow frustrated with lack of aid in Southern Mexico The outpouring of aid that once greeted Central American migrants as they trekked in caravans through southern Mexico has declined, now leaving thousands stranded or unsure of their next move. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The outpouring of aid that once greeted Central American migrants as they trekked in caravans through southern Mexico has declined, now leaving thousands stranded or unsure of their next move.

Hundreds of migrants will be sent to South Florida in order to alleviate a surge in populations at the border, local government officials say they have been told.

Broward leaders posted the news online Thursday, saying that “hundreds of immigrants will be arriving in Broward County on a weekly basis without designated shelters or funding to house them, feed them, and keep them safe. “

The Miami Herald has not confirmed the impending influx with the Department of Homeland Security. The agency did not immediately respond to emails and phone calls from a reporter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Undocumented immigrants wait to be interviewed about their asylum claims at the port of entry to the United States in Tijuana, Mexico in June 2018. SANDY HUFFAKER NYT

It’s still unclear if Broward leaders are referring to just adults or children and their families. Unaccompanied minors will apparently not be a part of the influx.

“This is a humanitarian crisis. We will do everything possible to help these people. If the president will not provide us with financial assistance to house and feed these people, he will be creating a homeless encampment,” said Broward Mayor Mark Bogen in a statement, adding that “a sudden influx of immigrants will further strain Broward County’s social services and will cause further harm to immigrants who will be left here with no money, housing or basic knowledge of the area.”

The county is currently reaching out to local charities, non-profits, and businesses for support.

Bogen said the administration is planning to fly hundreds of migrants every week to both Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

Senator Marco Rubio said he was told by local law enforcement that starting next week, Border Patrol will begin transporting 500 migrants a month from the border into the two Florida counties and then “releasing them pending an asylum hearing.”

Unlawful arrivals are overwhelming our system. Now I have just been informed by #PalmBeach Sheriff that starting next week Border Patrol will begin transporting 500 migrants a month from border to #Broward & PalmBeach #Florida, & releasing them pending an asylum hearing#Sayfie — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 16, 2019

U.S. Customs and Border Protection referred all inquiries to DHS.

Broward County is not a sanctuary city and the Florida Senate recently passed a controversial bill banning such cities in Florida. President Donald Trump has threatened to send people who illegally cross the border to communities that are considered immigrant friendly.