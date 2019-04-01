A movie was aired about immigrant detention in Florida. Now, activist faces deportation.

Federal court officials have concluded they lack the power to intervene in the case of Claudio Rojas, an Argentine immigrant activist who was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in recent weeks, records show.

He could be deported any time after 5 p.m. Monday, his attorneys say. ICE told the Miami Herald it could not comment on Rojas’ case.

Rojas’ arrest during a routine check-in came days before a documentary aired at the Miami Film Festival in early March. Rojas was an inside source for the film “The Infiltrators,” which honed in on “injustices and abuse” at a Broward detention center, filmmakers said. Before that, the movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

“Claudio Rojas faces imminent deportation unless someone high up in ICE, or the Trump administration, can intervene and stop this travesty of justice from taking place,” Alina Das, one of Rojas’ attorneys, told the Miami Herald. “It’s clear that this is retaliation.”

Online records show Rojas, who lives in Miramar, was no longer detained at Krome detention center in South Miami-Dade as of 6 p.m. Monday.

Records show his attorneys filed a civil rights lawsuit with a federal court in Florida after his arrest but the court denied his request to stay in the U.S. while the court reviewed his case.

His lawyers appealed that decision to the 11th Circuit Court of Florida. On Monday, that court concluded that it does not have the power to prevent ICE from deporting Rojas.

Rojas has a pending T Visa application; T Visas are issued to victims of human and labor trafficking. His attorneys say Rojas became an applicant after being victimized by an employer, a case under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to ICE policy, people with pending T Visas are granted protection from deportation and can serve as a pathway to permanent resident status. If Rojas is deported, he is no longer eligible for a T Visa release.

His lawyers say his deportation would jeopardize the Department of Labor’s ongoing investigation.

Over the last few weeks, Rojas’ family and supporters have sought Congressional intervention from Florida Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Broward, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and other lawmakers.

A private bill has been filed by Deutch’s office asking for Rojas’ relief. However it still awaits proceedings in the immigration subcommittee, which falls under the Judiciary Committee.

Emiliano Rojas, one of Rojas’ two adult sons, said his dad’s life has become “a nightmare riddled with pain and stress.”

“I just had a son. It’s my dad’s first grandson,” Emiliano said. “My dad is a guy who loves to be with family. He had plans to take him fishing and teach him things that he taught me. I would love my son would have his grandfather present but I see that it won’t be this way.”

According to fellow immigration advocates and filmmakers, the 53-year-old leaked the complex workings of the Broward Transitional Center, a for-profit institution that detained hundreds of immigrants without trial. The Broward facility serves as a holding space for impending deportations of immigrants who came into the country illegally.