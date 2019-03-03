He exposed abuse at a Florida immigrant detention center. Now he’s in prison

Weeks after a documentary exposing injustices at a South Florida for-profit immigration detention center debuted at a national film festival, Claudio Rojas— the film’s inside source— was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Miramar during his annual visa check-in, records show.
Records show Rojas remained detained at Krome detention center in South Miami-Dade as of Sunday. His attorneys say he was apprehended Wednesday without cause and is now facing immediate deportation.
“They called Claudio’s name and then three agents just grabbed him,” one of his lawyers, Sandy Pineda, told the Miami Herald over the weekend. “He has no criminal record. They did not allow us any due process, did not allow his attorneys to talk to him and took away his passport. They told us we had nothing to say to him and that his order for arrest came from the higher-ups. It’s grotesque.”
ICE did not respond to email requests for comment on Sunday.
Rojas— an Argentine immigrant turned fiery activist who has made national headlines over the last decade — became a gold mine of information to the National Immigrant Youth Alliance after he was first imprisoned by ICE in 2010 for overstaying his visa. He lives in Miramar with his wife and his two adult children, and just became a grandfather.
The 53-year-old leaked the complex workings of the Broward Transitional Center, a for-profit institution that detained hundreds of immigrants without trial, filmmakers said. The Broward facility serves as a holding space for impending deportations of immigrants who came into the country illegally.
His statements to the non-profit, which at the time was trying to halt his deportation, inspired the making of a film — “The Infiltrators”— which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah in early February.
The documentary follows a “rag-tag group of undocumented youth – Dreamers –who deliberately get detained by Border Patrol in order to infiltrate a shadowy, for-profit detention center,” according to the film’s synopsis. It exposes the “awful conditions immigrants face while unfairly detained and holding no power over their future.”
The events depicted took place in 2012, during the Obama administration.
According to Pinera, Rojas has a pending T Visa application, and a motion has been filed to reopen it. His lawyers have also filed a stay of deportation.
T Visas are issued to victims of human and labor trafficking. His attorneys say Rojas became an applicant after being victimized by an employer, a case under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Viridiana Martinez, one of the original infiltrators who purposely got booked into the detention center for the documentary, told the Miami Herald that the filmmakers believe Rojas’ “detention is retaliation for his activism.”
“It’s retaliation for who Claudio represents — the undocumented immigrants that have fought back and have not accepted detention as their only option; the people that say ‘I’m going to fight for my freedom,’ ” Martinez said, citing Rojas’ numerous hunger strikes and consequential solitary confinements.
Martinez said the immigrant community is hoping for congressional intervention, specifically from the office of Florida Democratic Congressman Ted Deutch, who in 2012 called on ICE to investigate Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach. Twenty-six House members signed Deutch’s letter to ICE Director John Morton, urging a “case-by-case” review of each individual detainee.
“We’re knocking on his door right now hoping that he will match the courage that Claudio has by introducing a private bill,” Martinez said. “Now is the time to go to bat.”
A spokesman for Deutch said in an email that “the congressman’s office is looking into it.”
