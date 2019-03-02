She’s mom to 1,000 children of undocumented immigrants. Now there’s a movie about her

Homestead immigration activist Nora Sandigo — who serves as the legal guardian of more than 1,000 U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants — will be profiled in a film slated to premiere at the Miami Film Festival Monday.
The documentary, dubbed “The Great Mother,” takes an inside look of how Sandigo has fostered the children with economic, legal and emotional support.
“Were it not for her, many would be forced into the foster care system, keeping them legally separated from their parents,” the directors, Dave LaMattina and Chad Walker said in a statement.
“Filmed over two years, and encompassing both the 2016 election and its aftermath, the film captures two of the most tumultuous years on record for immigrants. “
The film will debut at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Coral Gables Art Cinema during Miami Dade College’s annual Miami Film Festival.
