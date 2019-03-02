She’s mom to 1,000 children of undocumented immigrants. Now there’s a movie about her

Thousands of migrant children have been sexually abused while being detained at U.S. government-run shelters, according to Department of Health and Human Services documents.

The data — which was released Tuesday by Florida Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch during a Judicial Committee hearing on the Trump administration’s child separation policy — shows that more than 1,000 allegations of sexual abuse of unaccompanied minors were reported to the Office of Refugee Resettlement every fiscal year since 2015.