Immigration

She’s mom to 1,000 children of undocumented immigrants. Now there’s a movie about her

By Monique O. Madan

March 02, 2019 05:04 PM

Un grupo de niños, en su mayoría hijos de padres deportados, durante una fiesta de Navidad organizada por Nora Sandigo Foundation.
Un grupo de niños, en su mayoría hijos de padres deportados, durante una fiesta de Navidad organizada por Nora Sandigo Foundation. Giorgio Viera Giorgio Viera
Un grupo de niños, en su mayoría hijos de padres deportados, durante una fiesta de Navidad organizada por Nora Sandigo Foundation. Giorgio Viera Giorgio Viera

Homestead immigration activist Nora Sandigo — who serves as the legal guardian of more than 1,000 U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants — will be profiled in a film slated to premiere at the Miami Film Festival Monday.

The documentary, dubbed “The Great Mother,” takes an inside look of how Sandigo has fostered the children with economic, legal and emotional support.

“Were it not for her, many would be forced into the foster care system, keeping them legally separated from their parents,” the directors, Dave LaMattina and Chad Walker said in a statement.

Filmed over two years, and encompassing both the 2016 election and its aftermath, the film captures two of the most tumultuous years on record for immigrants. “

The film will debut at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Coral Gables Art Cinema during Miami Dade College’s annual Miami Film Festival.

Monique O. Madan

Monique O. Madan covers breaking news and immigration; she previously covered local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. She is currently a 2018-2019 Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. Madan was on the award-winning team that earned first place for its 2018 breaking news coverage of the bridge collapse at Florida International University. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston.

  Comments  