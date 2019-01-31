Jazz singers, two Rakontur joints and #MeToo: Here’s what’s showing at the 2019 Miami Film Festival

A documentary about gender inequality in the entertainment industry, films by international filmmakers such as Olivier Assayas, Zhang Yimou, Matteo Garrone and Jennifer Kent, and a slew of new movies made in Miami are among the highlights of the 2019 Miami Film Festival, to be held March 1-10 at various venues around the city.
The opening night selection of the 36th edition of the festival is “This Changes Everything,” director Tom Donahue’s study of gender disparity in Hollywood, featuring Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, Gillian Anderson and a slew of other well-known actresses.
“The cultural reckoning of our current times has irrevocably and positively changed sensibilities surrounding inclusiveness and diversity,” festival director Jaie Laplante said in a statement about the opening night selection. “[’This Changes Everything’] is a vital and inspirational showcase of values that reverberate throughout the program of our 36th edition.”
The closing night selection is the North American premiere of “Gigantes,” director Enrique Urbizu’s drama about warring drug dealers in present-day Madrid.
More than 160 feature-length films and documentaries and shorts from 40 different countries will screen at the festival, which is relocating from its longtime home base at the Regal Cinemas South Beach 18 to the new Silverspot Cinema at 300 SE Third Street in downtown Miami.
Other venues will include the historic Olympia Theater, O Cinema Miami Beach, the Coral Gables Art Cinema, the Tower theater and a new venue, the Nite Owl Cinema at 3930 NE Second Avenue in the Design District.
Highlights of this year’s lineup include:
▪ “What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael,” a documentary about the influential New Yorker movie critic, directed by Rob Garver;
▪ “The Nightingale,” a revenge drama about an Irish woman (Aisling Franciosi) hunting down the British officer (Sam Claflin) who wronged her family, written and directed by Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”);
▪ “Non-Fiction,” a French comedy about a book editor (Guillaume Canet) and his actress wife (Juliette Binoche) dealing with infidelity and a mid-life crisis, written and directed by Olivier Assayas (“Carlos,” “Personal Shopper,” “Clouds of Sils Maria”);
▪ “The Accused,” an Argentine thriller about a young woman suspected of murdering her best friend, starring Lali Esposito and Gael Garcia Bernal;
▪ “Shadow,” a visually lavish historical drama set during China’s Three Kingdoms era, directed by Zhang Yimou (“House of Flying Daggers”);
▪ “Dogman,” a violent thriller about a dog groomer tempted to embark on a life of crime, directed by Matteo Garrone (“Gomorrah,” “Tale of Tales”).
▪ “The Most Beautiful Couple,” director Sven Taddicken’s German drama about a married couple reeling from a traumatic event in their past;
Directors Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”) and Boots Riley (“Sorry to Bother You”) and screenwriter Aaron Stewart-Ahn (“Mandy”) will talk about their respective careers in the inaugural edition of Knight Heroes, a two-hour, in-person discussion at the Olympia Theater intended to inspire and education South Florida content creators.
Actress Patricia Clarkson will be honored for her 30-year career with a special Estrella Damm Precious Gem Award ceremony to be held on March 4 at the Tower Theater.
Miami spotlight
The lineup includes a record number of films directed by locals, fueled in part by the second year of the Knight Foundation’s Knight Made in MIA Awards competition, which grants $30,000 to the best feature-length film and $10,000 to the best short film that devotes a substantial portion of its content to South Florida.
Among the roster of this year’s Miami movies (not all of them competing for the Knight award):
▪ The Rakontur team of director Billy Corben and producer Alfred Spellman (“Cocaine Cowboys”) will host their first-ever double-feature: The Miami premiere of “Screwball,” the playful exposé of the 2013 Major League Baseball doping scandal that screened at last year’s Toronto Film Festival, and the world premiere of “Magic City Hustle,” which follows former Miami Hurricanes trying to go pro via a new sport: Jai Alai.
“It’s like ‘The U’ meets ‘Broke’ meets ‘Dawg Fight,’” Corben said. “But instead of backyard fighting, it’s Jai Alai. Because Miami.”
▪ “Singular,” a documentary portrait of the Haitian-American jazz singer Cécile McLorin Salvant, co-directed by Dennis Scholl and Marlon Johnson, who previously collaborated on the music documentary “Deep City: The Birth of the Miami Sound,” which premiered at the festival in 2014. The movie will be followed by a live concert performed by Salvant.
▪ ”Huracán,” a shot-in-Miami psychological thriller about an aspiring mixed martial arts fighter with Multiple Personality Disorder, which marks the debut of director Cassius Corrigan.
▪ “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am,” a portrait of the Nobel Prize-winning novelist, directed by Miami native Timothy Greenfield-Sanders.
▪ “A Name Without a Place,” about a young man retracing his late twin brother’s excursion to the Florida Keys, starring Elizabeth McGovern and Patrick Fugit and written and directed by Kenny Riches (“The Strongest Man”).
▪ “Miami Basel: Art’s Winter Playground,” a documentary about the impact the international art fair has had on Miami’s cultural scene, directed by Aaron Glickman.
“Errol Flynn’s Ghost: Hollywood in Havana,” an affectionate look at the cultural impact of Hollywood movies on Havana in the 1940s and 1950s, directed by Gaspar González (“Muhammad Ali: Made in Miami”).
▪ “Vandal,” an independent feature film about a Miami graffiti artist, written and directed by Jose Daniel Freixas.
Festival tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 8. For a complete lineup of festival screenings and events, visit www.miamifilmfestival.com.
