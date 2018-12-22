Immigrants can now apply for U.S. citizenship and green cards online. Here’s how.

Immigrants in the United States applying for benefits such as American citizenship or a green card replacement for permanent residency, can now apply online, using new tools available on the of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigrations Service (USCIS) homepage.

The first step is to create a personal account with USCIS by going to https://myaccount.uscis.dhs.gov and using and email address.

“Filing online helps applicants and petitioners by making the process more efficient”, said a USCIS spokesperson to el Nuevo Herald. “It streamlines the adjudication process, making it easier for USCIS to share files with interagency partners, communicate with applicants and petitioners, obtain more efficient responses to requests for evidence, and make decisions”.

Forms

Currently, the following forms are available to file online:

▪ I-90, Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card

▪ N-336, Request for a Hearing on a Decision in Naturalization Proceedings

▪ N-400, Application for Naturalization

▪ N-565, Application for Replacement of Naturalization/Citizenship Document

▪ N-600, Application for Certificate of Citizenship

▪ N-600K, Application for Citizenship and Issuance of Certificate Under Section 322

▪ G-28, Notice of Entry of Appearance as Attorney or Accredited Representative

Advantages

USCIS says these are the advantages to online applications for immigration proceedings:

▪ The online account provides a convenient and secure way for immigrants to send their applications and review the status of their applications or petitions during the decision process.

▪ It simplifies the way to pay the fees required.

▪ The USCIS electronic archive is compatible with cell phones and tablets, so immigrants can use those devices to access their accounts.

▪ Applicants can update their personal information online.

▪ In one single operation, immigrants can submit their application, upload supporting documents and pay the required fees.

▪ Applicants can access all their information in real time and review the full history of their interactions with USCIS.

▪ The electronic application form is easy to use because it groups together all related questions on one screen. It asks only those questions required by the information provided by the applicant.

The electronic system also displays online alerts to help applicants provide the required information. Its goal is to reduce the number of denied applications and requests for additional evidence, the immigration agency said.

How to submit immigration forms online

If you’re going to submit your application online, USCIS says you should follow these steps:

▪ Create an online account

▪ Start to fill in the application forms

▪ Upload the evidence or proofs supporting your application.

▪ Print a copy of the PDF for your files

▪ Sign the forms electronically (e-sign)

▪ Pay the required fee

▪ Check the account to obtain the date for submitting your fingerprints and run required background and security checks

▪ Respond to requests for supporting evidence

▪ Verify the status of the applications

▪ Wait for the USCIS decision.

For more details about online filing visit this USCIS link.

