So, just what are these bonneted bats? Audubon will explain Miami wildlife and it’s free

Zoo Miami conservation chief and wildlife veterinarian Frank Ridgely helped nurse this injured bonneted bat back to health in 2014. Miami Herald file

You might see something swoop by silently at dusk, or hear another creature hooting. Wildlife in Miami is all around us, and not just for Halloween.

Endangered Florida bonneted bats, Eastern screech owls and many other species make their homes here just like we do.

Now, the Tropical Audubon Ambassador Program has a way for you to learn about protecting our precious creatures and their environments through a series of live webinars. It is free and open to anyone 18 and older.

“If you care about our community’s natural habitats and the birds and wildlife who depend on them, this program will give you the skills to make a difference as an informed advocate. It will give you a better understanding of the environment and ecological relationships,” said Tropical Audubon Ambassador Program Manager Alison Enchelmaier.

Thanks to support from The Everglades Foundation, Miami Foundation and National Audubon Society, the program will start Oct. 29 and run through May 6, 2021.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Participants will receive advocacy training from experts and come away enriched with in-depth knowledge about Everglades Restoration, Smart Growth and Biscayne Bay.

Last year’s Tropical Audubon Ambassador Program was named the 2019 “Outstanding Education Program” by Audubon Florida, “for extraordinary commitment to building a new generation of advocates and conservation leaders.”

The reimagined 2020-2021 seven-month program “will build on that success and continue to engage community partners, among them conservation organizations including Audubon Florida, Catalyst Miami, The Everglades Foundation, Everglades Law Center, Miami Foundation, Miami Waterkeeper and the National Parks Conservation Association.”

“Our goal is to inspire, educate, and activate advocates for South Florida’s ecosystems,” Enchelmaier said.

Additional benefits include access to a Facebook group, a monthly advocacy newsletter, action alerts on critical conservation issues, an online toolbox of resources, and leadership development opportunities. Learn more and register at www.tasprograms.org/audubon-ambassador

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Author tells the story of Miami’s Cuban exile community

Cecilia M. Fernandez is on a quest to make sure her memories of childhood in Cuba and those of family and friends are not forgotten.

Her latest book, called “Grieving for Guava,” received an Honorable Mention in the 22nd International Latino Book Awards in the Best Collection of Short Stories category.

Award-winning author Cecilia M. Fernandez’s latest book is a story collection called “Grieving for Guava” about memories of Cuba. In September it received an Honorable Mention in the 22nd International Latino Book Awards in the Best Collection of Short Stories category. Cecilia M. Fernandez

“I worked on this collection for 20 years, unable to come to terms with the nostalgia and longing I felt for a country I left at age 6. As I grew up in Little Havana, all my friends and their families were obsessed with going back to live in a Cuba that had become a perfect paradise in their minds. Even if it wasn’t,” Fernandez said.

“These are their stories, the Cubans of the first wave in the ‘60s fleeing communism, the ones many people don’t know about after the steady stream of migration from an island that continues today has made them a minority in South Florida. These Cubans were the trailblazers in a foreign land, the ones who built South Florida into a bustling cosmopolitan area, the forgotten ones who smoothed the way for so many other migrations with their hard work and determination to succeed. This is a tribute to the pioneers so no one will ever forget.”

The awards ceremony was held virtually and there will be no award-winning author tour as in previous years, but you can still support the authors by learning more and donating at https://www.latinobookawards.org/ There were 214 judges for the 2020 International Latino Book Awards.

“The judges almost in unison shared that this was by far the best year yet for the Awards and how hard it was because there are now so many great books being published,” Fernandez said.

The awards celebrate books in English, Spanish and Portuguese and finalists are from the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as well as 17 other countries.

You can learn more about Fernandez’s latest collection, including her other book “Leaving Little Havana: A Memoir of Miami’s Cuban Ghetto” at http://www.ceciliamfernandez.com/

Miami Woman’s Club to deliver meals

Two shifts of staff members at Pinecrest Rehabilitation Center in North Miami received delicious meals recently prepared by well-known French bakery and restaurant Café Cream. Members of The Miami Woman’s Club delivered the 71 gourmet dinners.

Miami Woman’s Club members, in blue shirts, deliver meals to the staff at Pinecrest Rehabilitation Center in North Miami. At the center in a black mask is Café Cream owner Cory Finot, with David Long from Pinecrest Rehabilitation Center and Miami Woman’s Club President Shirley Pardon.

“Rehabilitation center workers are sometimes forgot among the pandemic’s first line of defense and this was our way of showing our thanks to the staff for their important service,” said club president Shirley Pardon.

Founded in 1903, The Miami Woman’s Club has an unparalleled record of civic, cultural and educational leadership with a foundation dating to the earliest days of settlement in Miami. Members continue to renew the club’s mission to serve its ever-changing communities.

Spooky science at Frost Museum for Halloween

Superheroes and spirits of all ages are invited to celebrate Halloween safely at the 4th Annual Spooky Science Monster Mash at Frost Science, Saturday, Oct. 31.

One highlight is the new exhibit, Nature’s Superheroes: Life at the Limits, featuring a glimpse into our natural world and its most unusual, extreme and bizarre creatures.

Spooky happenings will be at the 4th Annual Spooky Science Monster Mash at Frost Science. Miami

You can go on a scavenger hunt for pumpkins around the museum and Aquarium, shine a (black) light on germs with a look at your hands with UHealth Jackson Children’s Care, and explore things that glow in the Knight Learning Center “Mad Science Lab.” American Chemical Society will host safe, sticky fun as part of National Chemistry Week

You can even take a selfie with Frankenstein’s monster and trick-or-treat around the museum. Normal admission rates apply. Spooky Science Monster Mash programming is free with paid museum admission. For more, visit www.frostscience.org. Face coverings are required for all guests ages 2 and up.

Girl Scouts to host virtual fundraiser

Chef Adrianne Calvo will host “Campfires to Cocktails” on Nov. 12 to support the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida. Virtual events for adults feature a mixology lesson with a Girl Scout Cookie pairing, an online auction, inspirational messages from local leaders, a badge workshop and a sweet surprise.

“We are thrilled to have Chef Adrianne’s involvement in this one-of-a kind event. We’ve created a memorable experience for all of our supporters, community, and people who want to get to know us better and have a lot of Girl Scout fun,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, CEO of GSTF.

Tickets start at $100. For more, visit https://www.girlscoutsfl.org/en/support-us/campfires_to_cocktails.html or call 305-253-4841.

If you have news for this column, write to ChristinaMMayo@gmail.com.