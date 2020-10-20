Miami Wilds water park lease gets green light from Miami-Dade county commissioners

County commissioners approved a lease agreement for the Miami Wilds water park, a development that’s slated to be built on a portion of Zoo Miami’s parking lot.

Environmentalists had mounted a campaign against the project, saying the area was key to the survival of the endangered Florida bonneted bat and other threatened species. The 27.5 acres of parking lot where the the attraction would be built is right next to a patch of rare pine rockland forest that is also home to endangered species such as the Miami tiger beetle and butterflies.

But the commission’s 7-1 vote on the lease deal was a major hurdle for a project that has gone through years of discussions and plan changes.

In a power point presentation, Miami-Dade’s Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces department’s director Maria Nardi touted the environmental compromises developers are promising to make to accommodate the bats, including adjustments to lighting and increased investment in restoring surrounding environmentally sensitive lands the bats use.

Most commissioners said the forecast for job creation and revenue generation convinced them to OK the project. Commissioner Xavier Suarez was the only no vote, citing concerns with the length of the lease: 40 years, with an expected revenue of $120.7 million. Development of a theme park on Zoo Miami grounds was approved by voters in 2006.

Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava asked developers to extend the due diligence period for the project to 12 months from nine months to allow for a decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services on a potential critical habitat designation for the bonneted bat, which could affect Miami Wilds. She also proposed an amendment requiring that a recent acoustic survey on the bonneted bat be included in the analysis of the project once the actual plans are discussed.