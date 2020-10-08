Miami Herald Logo
‘Beast of a snake’: Huge python caught in the Everglades could set a new record

Two Florida python hunters caught what could potentially be a record-breaking Burmese python in the Everglades last week.

Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis said on social media that official measurements of the enormous female snake are being taken this week.

“On Friday night we pulled this BEAST of a snake out of waist-deep water in the middle of the night, deep in the Everglades. I have never seen a snake anywhere near this size and my hands were shaking as I approached her,” Pavlidis wrote on his Facebook page.

The current state record for length is 18.8 feet.

Ausburn and Pavlidis said they are paid snake hunters working for the South Florida Water Management District and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which manage the state’s python elimination programs.

The invasive snakes are among the biggest threats to the fragile Everglades ecosystem, devouring mammals and bird eggs and disrupting the natural balance of predator and prey. Scientists don’t know exactly how many live in the marshes and tree islands, but some estimates point to between 100,000 and 300,000 snakes.

