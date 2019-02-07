Environment

Swimming advisories lifted for beaches affected by massive wastewater dump

By David J. Neal

February 07, 2019 04:01 PM

The swimming advisories that came down Monday after 720,000 gallons of wastewater got dumped into Northeast Miami-Dade waters all have been lifted as of Thursday afternoon.

Waters off Sunny Isles Beach, 174th Street and Collins Avenue, and Bal Harbour Beach, 96th Street and Collins Avenue, were declared clean enough by the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade. Wednesday, the department lifted the advisory from Haulover South Beach.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department said Monday a mechanical failure at the pump station at 350 Sunny Isles Blvd dumped all that wastewater into a storm drain that fed into the above waters.

David J. Neal

