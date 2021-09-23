How will Florida’s new quarantine rules affect your child’s South Florida school?

Parents in Florida now have two options if their child was exposed to COVID-19: Have them quarantine or keep them in school as long as they remain asymptomatic.

It’s part of a new rule Florida’s new Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo signed. That doesn’t mean that the era of quarantine is over at Florida schools. Kids with symptoms still need to quarantine under the state’s new rules.

Some South Florida schools also aren’t planning on changing their quarantine protocols immediately, at least for now.

It’s worth noting that it usually takes 2 to 14 days after COVID-19 exposure for symptoms to appear, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most children with COVID have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, according to the CDC. People who are asymptomatic can also still test positive for COVID-19 and spread it to others.

With that out of the way, here’s what the school districts say about the new quarantine rules:

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has said that the district’s current quarantine protocols will remain in place until the district gets additional clarification from Tallahassee and speaks with its task force of medical experts.

The task force has advised the district on its COVID safety procedures throughout the pandemic, including its mask mandate and quarantine protocols.

Broward County Public Schools

Broward County Public Schools did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for comment, although WSVN reports that the district plans to follow its current quarantine protocols for now.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Monroe County School District

The Monroe County School District on Thursday said it will comply with Florida’s new rules. It’s asking parents, particularly those who have children who were exposed to COVID-19, to monitor for symptoms. It’s also asking parents to keep their child home if they have symptoms.

“Our main goal is to keep students and school staff safe from disease so they can continue to attend school every day,” said Monroe Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford. “We need everyone to work together toward that goal. We encourage everyone to continue to wear masks while indoors, practice safe-distancing, cleanliness and to be vaccinated if eligible. These are the steps we know will help us to reach our goal of keeping our schools healthy and operating at their full capacity.”

School District of Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County School Board voted 5-2 Wednesday to follow the state’s new quarantine rules.

This article will be updated.