New state rule: If student is exposed to COVID, parents decide whether they quarantine

Five school districts’ challenge to a mask mandate rule came to a screeching halt Wednesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ newly-appointed surgeon general repealed the rule and replaced it with his own that gave parents even more choice over how to deal with COVID-19 in schools.

The new rule leaves the option for masking in schools to parents and legal guardians, adding language that it is their “sole discretion.” The change short-circuits districts’ plans that allowed opting out with a medical note only.

It further gives parents and legal guardians the ability to have their children return to in-person classes “without restrictions or disparate treatment, so long as the student remains asymptomatic” after being exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19.

The new rule is the first act by Florida’s new surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, whose appointment was announced Tuesday. It came two days before the districts’ case was set to begin before administrative law judge Brian Newman, who had set aside a week to hear arguments.

Tallahassee lawyer Ed Lombard, representing the state, filed a motion to dismiss the case soon after the rule emerged, arguing the case was moot because the previous rule has been “repealed.”

Newman said he had no choice but to agree, given state law.

“I don’t see any wiggle room whatsoever in doing anything other than dismissing this case,” Newman said at the end of a 20-minute motion hearing.

The districts — Alachua, Broward, Leon, Miami-Dade and Orange — can file a complaint against the new rule if they want. Attorneys for the districts indicated they would consider their options.

Unusual process raises questions

The lawyers also raised doubts about the manner in which things played out Wednesday morning. They had been prepared to take depositions in advance of the Friday hearing until learning of the change around 8:30 a.m.

The department “did the [new] rule with absolutely no public notice, no hearing, no transparency whatsoever,” said Jamie Cole, who represented the Miami-Dade and Leon county school districts. “What is the emergency now that necessitated making this emergency rule?”

Chris Petley, a spokesperson for the Leon district, called the state’s move “pure politics” to undermine schools’ efforts related to the pandemic.

“It’s just political maneuvering to change the rules in the middle of the game,” Petley said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has not made any public comments about the state’s new COVID-19 rules for schools. But he is expected to make a statement on the issue in the afternoon, according to Taryn Fesnke, the governor’s communications director.

New surgeon general’s position

Ladapo told reporters on Tuesday that he was working with his team on unveiling COVID-19 recommendations for schools. But he declined to say what type of mitigation efforts he would back.

“It’s complicated… we are discussing,” Ladapo said.

He did, however, say that pulling children from school is a “perfect example of how glaringly we’ve ignored public health,” and in general, expressed skepticism that vaccines could help end the pandemic and that Florida would “completely reject fear as a way of making policies.”

“The state should be promoting good health, and vaccination isn’t the only path for that,” Ladapo said. “It’s been treated almost like a religion, and that’s just senseless.”

Ladapo still faces confirmation by Florida’s Republican-controlled Senate.