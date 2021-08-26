Miami Herald Logo
17-year-old walked onto Miramar High campus with a stolen — and loaded — gun, cops say

Thursday at Miramar High began with the arrest of a student after an assistant principal told school resource officers that the teen had a Glock 26 handgun in his book bag.

And, an arrest report said, the gun was in national and Florida crime computers as having been stolen in Miami-Dade on Nov. 25, 2015. It also had “one 9mm round in the chamber and a drum style 9mm magazine with 39 rounds in it.”

The 17-year-old was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm on school property and grand theft of a firearm. He was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. The Miami Herald is not identifying the teen because of his age.

“Mother witnessed juvenile being taken into police custody,” the arrest report said.

It also said the teen “did not have a consistent story as to how he obtained the firearm and declined to provide proof of purchase or lawful ownership.”

David J. Neal
