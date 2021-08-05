School vouchers to avoid mask rules? Florida education officials are considering it.

Florida education officials are holding an emergency meeting Friday to consider a proposal that will allow families to use school vouchers to transfer kids out of schools that impose rules on masking.

Gov. Ron DeSantis foreshadowed the move last week when he issued an executive order instructing state education and health officials to write rules that would protect parents’ rights to decided whether their children will mask up in schools. Now, the State Board of Education has unveiled a rule whose language seems to be equating school mask mandates to bullying children while also conceding that public school districts may leave in place mask mandates despite the governor saying they should not.

The proposed rule says parents would be allowed to apply for Hope scholarships — whose legislative intent was to allow students who are being bullied to transfer schools — when a “school district’s COVID-19 health protocols, including masking, pose a health or educational danger to their child.”

“The agency finds that the potential for student learning loss and educational disruption with schools starting next week, created an immediate danger to the public health, safety and welfare of students and requires emergency action,” the rule states.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in late July recommended that everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in K-12 schools, while emphasizing a full reopening of schools in the fall. The federal guidelines were revised in response to the highly contagious Delta variant spreading nationwide as children under 12 remain ineligible for vaccinations.

In practice, the proposed rule could steer more students toward private schools or out of public school districts as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

Democrats in the state Legislature were quick to criticize the rule, with some calling it ”politically motivated.”

“The distance this state will go to not only defund public education but to fulfill a politically motivated agenda about masks,” said state Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando.

Senate Education Committee Vice Chair Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, took issue with Republican leaders using the Hope scholarship for something that it was not created or intended for.

“This is unfortunate and very disingenuous to the process. The Hope scholarship was to be used for students who were being bullied in public schools, and now we are expanding this to be for parents who don’t want their kids to wear a mask,” Jones said on Twitter.

DeSantis bolstered his battle against mask mandates in schools — and his political team is fundraising off of it — after the Broward and Gadsden county school systems decided to require that students wear masks when classes start this month. The governor’s fight against masking kids has even fueled a feud with the White House. President Joe Biden said DeSantis should “get out of the way” and let schools and business impose mask mandates.

On Tuesday night, the Alachua County School Board voted to require students to wear masks for the first two weeks of school.

More children were admitted to hospitals in Florida on Tuesday with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections than any other state in the nation. Only Texas reported a higher total number of pediatric patients in hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 on Tuesday — 142 children — compared to 135 in Florida.

The governor issued an executive order that states the Board of Education can withhold funds from districts that don’t comply with laws or rules regarding masking mandates for students. DeSantis said all public school districts should give parents the options on masks.

Broward County Public Schools had initially intended to comply with the governor’s order threatening to withhold state funds, but the school district reversed course on Wednesday, saying the mask mandate will remain in place until further notice.

“In light of the governor’s executive order, the district is awaiting further guidance before rendering a decision on the mask mandate for the upcoming school year,” the district said in its updated statement.