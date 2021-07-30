DeSantis says parents, not school districts, should make decision on masking students

School districts in Broward and Gadsden counties have announced plans to again mandate mask wearing to control the spread of the more contagious coronavirus delta variant.

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to stop them, as well as any others that might follow their lead.

Standing behind a lectern with a sign reading “Free to Choose,” the governor announced Friday in Cape Coral his plan to issue an executive order instructing the departments of education and health to write rules protecting parents’ right to decide whether their children will mask up in schools.

The order was not available as he made his speech. It came after the Broward and Gadsden county school systems decided recently to require that students wear masks when classes start next month.

“The question is, shouldn’t this be something the parent is best to evaluate?” DeSantis said, contending mask wearing did not generate significantly different health outcomes in schools last year than in those that had no facial covering rules.

His announcement came at a time of rising hospitalization rates associated with the coronavirus delta variant, and as public health experts sound warnings that the new strain is more likely to infect children than the original virus.

The governor did not mention those trends. He based his direction on the recently approved Florida law that says the government will not infringe on parental “fundamental rights” regarding their children’s education and healthcare.

“We’re in a situation where we need to make sure the parents’ rights are protected,” DeSantis said.

Ron Meyer, one of Florida’s leading education policy attorneys, questioned the governor’s authority to take such a step.

The state no longer is under a state of emergency, Meyer noted, meaning the local boards have the constitutional power to operate, control and supervise schools in their districts.

“I don’t know how Article IX of the Constitution could be more clear,” he said, suggesting the governor is creating an order “out of thin air” to accomplish his political goals.

Meyer further added that the governor’s definition of freedom of choice appeared situational. The state bans indoor smoking, for instance, he said, because of the effects second-hand smoke has on the people around you, regardless of your desire to smoke, he noted.

“How is this any different?” Meyer asked, referring to the use of masks to block germs from infecting others.

In recent days, DeSantis had hinted that he would call a special session of the Legislature over the school mask mandate issue.

On Thursday, he had calls with House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson. But it’s not clear what exactly DeSantis discussed with the legislative leaders.

After Friday’s press event, Simpson and Sprowls each issued statements backing DeSantis on his call for the new emergency rules. Their offices did not answer questions about whether the rules meant legislators would not be brought back for a special session.

Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, said the governor and Legislature should respect local control on this issue.

“Gov. DeSantis continues to think that Tallahassee knows best what all Floridians need. We reject that kind of thinking,” Spar said in a released statement. “Instead, we ask Gov. DeSantis to allow all Florida’s citizens to have a voice by empowering the elected leaders of cities, counties and school districts to make health and safety decisions locally based on their unique needs and circumstances.”

He called on the governor to lead on other areas where consensus might be achieved, such as placing more nurses and counselors in schools, and ensuring all campuses have air-conditioning.

