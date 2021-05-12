Grand jury testimony of Broward Schools lawyer details phone call to Runcie’s attorney

Barbara Myrick, Broward County Public Schools general counsel, talks to School Board members after they approved her separation agreement Thursday, May 5, 2021.

Transcripts released Wednesday from Broward Schools General Counsel Barbara Myrick’s grand jury testimony show prosecutors grilled her about a telephone conversation she had March 29, two days before Superintendent Robert Runcie testified.

The Broward School Board this week approved exit agreements between both top school officials. They were indicted last month by the statewide grand jury that was authorized by Gov. Ron DeSantis in February 2019.

Runcie, who has pleaded not guilty, is charged with lying to the grand jury about contacting at least one witness on another case the grand jury investigated. Myrick is charged with disclosing grand jury proceedings. She is also fighting the charge.

During Myrick’s April 12 testimony, she is asked several questions about to whom she spoke the evening on March 29 after she got off the phone with one of Runcie’s attorneys.

The questioning makes it clear investigators had phone records showing the calls.

Around 5 p.m. that day, Myrick spoke with Jeremy Kroll, one of Runcie’s attorneys in the criminal case. When she hung up, prosecutors say she called Mary Coker, the district’s procurement officer.

The conversation, according to the transcripts, related to the purchasing of Recordex interactive flat screen computer monitors. That equipment is at the center of another case the grand jury investigated, which resulted in the indictment and arrest of the district’s former technology head, Tony Hunter, earlier this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.