In a tight vote, Broward School Board approves Runcie’s $754K severance package

The Broward County School Board narrowly approved Superintendent Robert Runcie’s $754,900 separation agreement during a specially-called meeting Tuesday morning.

The deal, passed by in 5-4 vote, was worked out the day before between Runcie’s attorney and School Board Chair Rosalind Osgood, who was aided in the negotiations by Walter J. Harvey, Miami-Dade County School Board’s attorney on loan for the talks.

Runcie will stay on with the district with full salary until Aug. 9, at a cost to the district of $102,239, per his severance package. However, he will not be performing his duties as superintendent, but rather helping a yet-to-be appointed interim superintendent with the transition.

“It allows us to move on as a district and focus on students and student outcomes,” said Board Vice Chair Member Laurie Rich Levinson, one of Runcie’s supporters.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert W. Runcie, left, talks to Broward School Board Vice Chair Laurie Rich Levinson before the start of the School Board meeting. The board convened a special meeting Thursday, April 29, 2021, so it can authorize the chair and the lawyers to begin a termination agreement with Runcie, who offered to resign on Tuesday following his April 15 indictment on a perjury charge related to a statewide grand jury investigation. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesiasl@elnuevoherald.com

Runcie is leaving the district as a result of an April 15 statewide grand jury indictment charging him with perjury. The district’s general counsel, Barbara Myrick, was also charged — accused of disclosing grand jury proceedings.

Both offered to resign last month — not due to the indictments, they said, but because their continued employment is cited often by their critics as a remnant of the policies and conditions the led up to the Feb. 14, 2018, Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting in Parkland, which led to the deaths of 17 students and faculty .

The School Board approved Myrick’s $226,000 separation agreement last week.

Barbara Myrick, Broward County Public Schools general counsel, talks to School Board members after they approved her separation agreement Thursday, May 5, 2021. BCPS

Their exits leave the School Board in a position of having to find two top administrators as the district — the nation’s sixth largest —prepares for a busy summer school program aimed at trying to catch up children who’ve fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, and also for the return of most students to in-person learning in the fall.

Runcie’s allies on the dais said the deal is fair to both the district and Runcie, 59, whom the School Board hired in October 2011. Board Member Ann Murray acknowledged that the agreement could seem like a lucrative payout to the public, but altering it would be punitive to a public employee who has not been convicted of any wrongdoing.

“We are not a jury. We’re not trying anyone. We’re just trying to to take care of business today,” Murray said.

The agreement the School Board was presented with Tuesday included:

$145,980 for severance, based on 20 weeks of his $356,201 annual salary

$112,529 for Runcie’s base salary from May 12 to Aug. 9

$141,962 for unused sick time

$87,588 for unused vacation time

$68,000 in pension based on his first eight years of service

$80,000 in pension based on his Chicago School Board service

$35,200 in retirement savings plans

$39,685 for 100 days of payments into the Florida Retirement system

$18,956 for eight months of medical benefits

$25,000 for his attorney working on his separation agreement

His critics, however, including board member Lori Alhadeff, who lost her 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, in the Feb. 14, 2018, Parkland shootings, voted against the agreement, and took specific issue with paying Runcie’s pension for 10 years of service since he is months shy of reaching that threshold.

“Ninety-six percent is still not 100%, so why would he receive his $80,000,” she said.

That number could have been $320,000 higher had Runcie’s lawyer Sherry Culves gotten her way in that negotiations. That’s because Runcie’s employment contract stipulates he receive money for up to four years of employment for his time working for the Chicago public school system prior to being hired in Broward in 2011 if he reached 10 years as superintendent.

The combined School Board payment into his pension would have been $400,000, Culves said. Osgood on Monday said she wasn’t willing to pay that amount since $80,000 was the number stated in Runcie’s 2017 contract extension.

Others, like board member Debra Hixon, whose husband Chris was also murdered by Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, took issue with the provision allowing Runcie to stay on for 90 days while he assists with the transition to an interim superintendent.

“What is his job going to be?” Hixon asked.

Chris Hixon was Stoneman Douglas’ athletic director.

Likewise, Board Member Patricia Good said she wasn’t comfortable paying Runcie his full salary for that time period if he’s no longer acting as superintendent.

“We can’t just pay him because we want to pay him for 90 days if he’s not performing work duties,” Good said.

The agreement also requires the district to negotiate and pay Runcie’s attorney fees up front in his criminal case. Should he be convicted or plead guilty or no contest, however, he is required to reimburse the district.

The statewided grand jury was authorized by Gov. Ron DeSantis in February 2019, a year after the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 dead and 17 wounded. It was tasked with investigating if fraud was committed when school districts solicited and accepted millions of dollars from a state bond issue contingent on implementing school safety measures mandated by the Legislature in the wake of the tragedy.

The grand jury, which ended on April 17, also investigated whether on-campus crime was under-reported by the district. A report the grand jury filed in December 2019 cited a Broward Teacher’s Union’s school safety and discipline survey that alleged students who were reported to school administrators for disciplinary issues were allowed to “have those same students returned to their classes without being disciplined at all, or in some cases, after some sort of ‘conference.’ ”

Runcie is accused of lying about contacting at least one witness in another case the grand jury investigated that resulted in the January indictment of the district’s former technology head. That man, Tony Hunter was charged with one count of bid tampering and one count of unlawful compensation in the pending case. He pleaded not guilty.

He’s accused of skirting the bidding process by purchasing for the district $17 million in flat screen monitors from a friend’s company in Georgia.

The statewide prosecutor also said Myrick contacted someone on the witness list for the Tony Hunter case as she prepared to testify before the grand jury last month.

The School Board unanimously approved Myrick’s separation agreement Thursday. She is walking away with $226,000 — a combination of her severance, pension, unused sick and vacation time and health benefits.

Statewide prosecutor Richard Mantei, who works for Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, said he has phone records that show Runcie contacted someone on the grand jury witness list on March 30, the night before he gave his testimony to the grand jury on March 31 and April 1.

Diana Runcie, wife of Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie, speaks in support of her husband during a meeting May 11, 2021. Broward County Public Schools

Among those who appeared at the meeting to express support for Runcie was his wife, Diana Runcie.

She said how any criticism that he fostered an environment that allowed the Parkland tragedy was unfair, as is any criticism that her husband was not their for the survivors or victims’ families.

She described how he cried himself to sleep after returning home from the school that night, recalling him say, “I can’t believe they killed my babies.”

As far as programs he championed, such as PROMISE, which tried to steer troubled kids into an alternative school rather than jail for certain misdemeanor offenses, Diana Runcie defended her husband.

“He saw kids were being kicked out of school for petty offenses, and he said kids belong in school,” she said.