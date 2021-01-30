MAST Academy quarantines 25 teachers, 200 students after a dozen COVID cases this week

The United Teachers of Dade union posted a photo on Twitter Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, showing students at MAST Academy walking in a tight, crowded hallway. MAST Academy in Key Biscayne has quarantined 25 teachers and more than 200 students after at least a dozen positive cases were reported this week, according to the school’s principal.

MAST Academy in Key Biscayne has quarantined 25 teachers and more than 200 students after at least a dozen positive cases were reported this week, according to the school’s principal.

Principal Derick McKoy called families Friday night with a stern, nearly three-minute-long message.

“Makos, COVID-19 has impacted our school in a very negative way,” he said. MAST, he said, is No. 1 in the Miami-Dade County Public School’s central region for most COVID-19 positive cases.

The school district’s COVID-19 dashboard has not been updated to reflect the 12 cases McKoy mentioned in his message. The last cases reported on the dashboard for the school were two positive students on Jan. 19.

MAST ranks 10th on the district’s dashboard for COVID-19 cases, which shows that since schools reopened Oct. 5, the school has had 44 students and two teachers test positive. The prestigious 6-12 magnet school attracts students from around the county and has about 1,500 students and 125 employees.

McKoy said in the message that he investigated and discovered that students were having parties, get-togethers and sleepovers without masks.

“I cannot control what occurs outside of our school walls,” he said, “but when the impact sends home 25 of our own teachers, this is unacceptable behavior.”

McKoy called on the school community to “monitor vigilantly” and said any student who tested positive or was exposed to someone who is positive had to be processed by him using a three-page report to the department of health. He called it an “insurmountable task.”

“We can turn a blind eye and continue doing what we were doing, or do something about it to change our current status,” McKoy said. “There is a sense of emergency here, and I need all our families to have a discussion with our children on how to be more responsible so we can stabilize and provide the quality education that they so richly deserve.”

Then McKoy said this to end the message on a positive note:

“My only desire is to leave MAST Academy in a better place than I found it,” he said. “Each of you can also help to do the same. This should be your pledge.”

A school district spokeswoman said Friday that there are no plans to shut down the school, and the district is following its mitigation protocols.

MAST Key Biscayne shut down for one day just three days after schools reopened. MAST and William Lehman Elementary in Kendall are the only schools in Miami-Dade County that have had to close their doors for deep sanitation this school year due to positive cases.

MAST had about 80% of its students return to classes in October, one of the higher return rates among the county’s public schools. By November, the percentage of students attending school in-person dropped to 63%, according to a spreadsheet provided to the Miami Herald in a public records request.