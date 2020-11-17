Miami-Dade School Board member collapses after his swearing-in ceremony

Miami-Dade School Board member Steve Gallon III lost consciousness right after delivering his swearing-in speech on Tuesday morning at the district’s auditorium.

Gallon, who represents the county’s northern-most district, just wrapped up his speech when he passed out around 10:30 a.m. and collapsed to the floor.

Moments before, while delivering his remarks, he complained about his voice becoming hoarse and he grabbed a bottle of water.

After he passed out, people gathered around to render aid before paramedics arrived. The district’s live webcast of the event then went to a cartoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Miami Herald visual journalist Jose Iglesias contributed to this report.