Education
Miami-Dade School Board member collapses after his swearing-in ceremony
Miami-Dade School Board member Steve Gallon III lost consciousness right after delivering his swearing-in speech on Tuesday morning at the district’s auditorium.
Gallon, who represents the county’s northern-most district, just wrapped up his speech when he passed out around 10:30 a.m. and collapsed to the floor.
Moments before, while delivering his remarks, he complained about his voice becoming hoarse and he grabbed a bottle of water.
After he passed out, people gathered around to render aid before paramedics arrived. The district’s live webcast of the event then went to a cartoon.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Miami Herald visual journalist Jose Iglesias contributed to this report.
