Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Education

Miami-Dade School Board member collapses after his swearing-in ceremony

Miami-Dade School Board member Steve Gallon III lost consciousness right after delivering his swearing-in speech on Tuesday morning at the district’s auditorium.

Gallon, who represents the county’s northern-most district, just wrapped up his speech when he passed out around 10:30 a.m. and collapsed to the floor.

Moments before, while delivering his remarks, he complained about his voice becoming hoarse and he grabbed a bottle of water.

After he passed out, people gathered around to render aid before paramedics arrived. The district’s live webcast of the event then went to a cartoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Miami Herald visual journalist Jose Iglesias contributed to this report.

Profile Image of David Goodhue
David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service