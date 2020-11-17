Florida nears 900,000 coronavirus cases, as more than 7,000 cases and 85 deaths are reported

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 7,459 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to nearly 900,000 at 897,323, the third highest in the nation after Texas and California.

The state also announced 85 resident deaths, bringing the resident death toll to 17,644.

On Tuesday, the cumulative non-resident toll was 216, which was an increase of one from Monday’s report.

The state’s number of new cases has been rising steadily; the daily average of new cases in the past seven days has topped 6,000 cases, levels haven’t seen since mid-August, according to the New York Times database of U.S. case counts.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,882 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has a total of 205,536 confirmed cases and 3,723 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 966 additional confirmed cases and two new deaths. The county now has a known total of 96,700 cases and 1,598 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 400 additional confirmed cases and eight new deaths. The county now has 59,154 confirmed cases and 1,635 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 15 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 2,854 cases and 25 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

