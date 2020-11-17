Education
Miami Dade College’s board unanimously selects Madeline Pumariega as next president
More than a year and a half after Miami Dade College began its search for its next president, Madeline Pumariega was unanimously selected to lead the nation’s largest undergraduate college.
The trustees were more than two hours ahead of schedule Tuesday, hosting swift interviews with each of the four finalists the morning of their decision. When it came time to make a decision, there was hardly any deliberation as the board agreed that the choice came down to two candidates: Pumariega, the Hialeah-born provost at Tallahassee Community College who served as chancellor of the Florida College System and formerly worked as a campus president at MDC, and Lenore Rodicio, the college’s executive vice president and provost who was snubbed as a finalist in the first search.
The other two finalists were Morgan Phillips of Pima Community College and Gregory Fowler of Southern New Hampshire University.
Pumariega is expected to make a $500,000 salary and begin her presidency in the spring 2021 semester.
Eduardo Padrón, Miami Dade College’s president for nearly a quarter century, retired 16 months ago.
Pumariega will replace former provost for operations Rolando Montoya, who came out of retirement to serve as interim president.
Comments