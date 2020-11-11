All but one of the 23 Broward schools closed for Eta ready to open

Floods from Tropical Storm Eta caused 23 Broward County public schools to remain closed Tuesday.

All but one of the schools — West Broward High — are scheduled to welcome back students to in-person class Thursday morning. All students were off Wednesday because of the Veterans Day holiday.

The Pembroke Pines school will stay closed through the week, the school district announced Wednesday afternoon, and all the impacted families have been notified.

Although the storm’s center passed over Lower Matecumbe Key in Monroe County, its heaviest weather was felt from the Upper Keys to Palm Beach, forecasters said.

Schools in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties returned to class Tuesday. Other than an air conditioning issue at Jose de Diego Middle in Miami, which was fixed by noon, Eta did not impact school operations in those districts beyond Monday.

