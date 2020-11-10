Eta may be gone, but these South Florida schools can’t open because of the storm

More than 20 Broward County public schools remained closed Tuesday because of flooding from Tropical Storm Eta.

Students at the 23 schools are learning online while crews work to sop up the standing water and repair damage at the campuses, according to district officials.

Along with flooding, seven schools — Everglades High School, Miramar Elementary, Castle Hill Elementary, Endeavor Primary, Fox Trail Elementary, Western High School and Norcrest Elementary — have no air conditioning or no electricity, according to the district.

It was not immediately clear if the issues would be resolved this week, but students and faculty are off Wednesday for Veterans Day.

Some of the flooding is so severe that access is blocked to campuses, district officials say.

Although Eta’s center crossed South Florida in Lower Matecumbe Key, the northern end of the storm caused the most damage. The hardest hit areas were Key Largo and from Homestead to Broward on the mainland, forecasters say.

The other affected schools are Apollo Middle, Hollywood Park Elementary, Chapel Trail Elementary, Fairway Elementary, New Renaissance Middle, Silver Palms Elementary, Silver Trail Middle, West Broward High School, Dillard Elementary, Flamingo Elementary, Gator Run Elementary, Indian Ridge Middle, Manatee Bay Elementary, Seminole Middle, Tequesta Trace Middle and Markham Elementary.