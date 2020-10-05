Thousands of students and teachers return to Miami classrooms as COVID concerns linger

More than 22,000 students across the fourth largest school district in the U.S. returned to classrooms Monday morning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic upended daily life in the spring and forced teachers and pupils in Miami-Dade Public Schools to move learning online at home.

Schools reopened their doors for pre-k, kindergarten, first grade, and for students with disabilities on a modified curriculum who have opted for in-person learning. Another 40,000 students are expected to return Wednesday under the district’s staggered reopening plan.

The students donned colorful face masks. Typical first-day gifts for teachers were sometimes accompanied by hallmarks of the new COVID reality: disinfectant wipes. Parents kept social distance as they said goodbye to their little ones outside schools. Teachers and administrators outfitted in protective gear greeted families.

Families who opted to send their kids to the classroom cited nonexistent or unreliable internet access at home, a desire for their kids to socialize with their peers, and the inability for working parents and caretakers to help children focus while learning online.

Even with anxiety over the risk of children carrying the virus home, some walked their youngsters to school because they felt they needed to learn in the classroom.

“The truth is, I am 77, and it is dangerous if he gets sick,” said Yvonne Brooker, who walked her grandson Makai to his first day of kindergarten at Carrie P. Meek K-8 school in Westview. “But, he has to be with other children.”

She carried her baby grandson Avery Walker while dropping his brother off. As an elder, Brooker is in the at-risk age group for COVID-19, and thought she is concerned, she said it’s time Makai spends time with his peers.

Monday morning, Makai couldn’t wait to get inside.

“He’s so anxious, he couldn’t eat,” Brooker said.

In Miami-Dade County students in Pre-K, Kindergarten and first grade were welcomed back to schools Monday, October 5, 2020. Makai Walker, 5, holds hands with his great-grandmother, Yvonne Brooker, 77, as she carries Avery Walker as they walk Makai for his first day of school at Carrie P. Meek/Westview K-8. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

State education officials and the School Board debated the reopening date, settling on Monday after several votes and contending with the threat of budget shortfalls. Administrators and teachers tackled the tall order of preparing classrooms for students again, rearranging indoor spaces across their properties to ensure social distancing, installing air filters and sending nurses and “medically trained staff” to each school. Each student was expected to receive a thermometer.

Teachers and parents questioned the school system’s readiness in recent days. Concerns remain over ventilation, student-teacher ratios, sanitation supplies and masks. District officials insist the system is ready for students to come back to the classroom.

Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he saw nothing but smiling faces as he visited schools across the county.

In front of the brand new Andrea Castillo Preparatory Academy, a K-8 school in Doral, Carvalho said 50% of students in the student groups who were permitted to return Monday are continuing to learn from home.

“We have not detected any issues whatsoever,” he said, from technology to student arrivals. If there was any issue, some students with special needs who are not on a modified schedule showed up to school when they weren’t expected to return until a later date.

Several teachers from Miami Beach to Miami Lakes reported that the district’s portal was down. Carvalho later said that some issues were identified at seven or eight schools but the problem was “localized.”

He said there was no centralized internet issue and the district’s servers were running on 17% to 18% capacity.

A parent takes a photo of her children as Henry S. West Laboratory School welcomed kindergartners and first graders back to classrooms on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Classroomes reopened for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic closes schools earlier in the year. cjuste@miamiherald.com

As for concerns about air quality and ventilation, he said 1,000 air filtration systems were installed in windowless schools. He said no problems were reported from schools this morning.

Carvalho said he braced for issues with the weather, staffing and tech glitches. But “every single teacher” that was due to be in school showed up.

He said he prepared for 1,000 teacher absences and had 300 non-school site and employees with college degrees on standby, but they never had a need to deploy those workers.

Carvalho said 700 teachers are working from home on a medical exemption under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and 75 more applications are in the pipeline. He said there have been 25 teacher retirements compared to 17 last year.

“It seems like it was a flawless return,” he said.

Schools reopened as South Florida continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus. As of Sunday, Miami-Dade County’s daily positive test rate had been over 5% four of the previous seven days.

This week, district officials are encouraging parents to contact their child’s school with any questions or concerns. The district’s General Support Help Desk is 305-995-3000.

Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho talks to kindergarten students during the first day back at school at Andrea Castillo Prep K-8 in Doral, Florida on Monday, October 5, 2020. Schools reopened for pre-k, kindergarten, first grade and for students with disabilities on a modified curriculum who have opted for in-person learning. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

First day away from parents

For kindergartners, the first day of school came with the usual emotional goodbyes, but tears slid down faces covered by multi-colored masks. Spread out on the sidewalk at Redland Elementary in South Miami-Dade, relatives stood close to their young ones, but several feet away from others.

“I tell her every day: Wear your mask, my dear, wear your mask and you’ll be safe,” said Pedro Bayate, 71, who dropped off his 5-year-old granddaughter Ashlyn Ramon for her first day at kindergarten.

Like many parents preparing their kids for in-person schooling in the face of a pandemic, Bayate said he has given Ashlyn the pep talk many times. He said he’s not worried about her catching the virus.

In Miami-Dade County students in Pre-K, Kindergarten and first grade were welcomed back to schools Monday, October 5, 2020. A Miami-Dade Schools security worker puts up her hands to stop parents from entering the grounds with their children at the entrance to Carrie P. Meek/Westview K-8. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

For some parents, they had little choice but to send their children to school so they could learn uninterrupted.

“I didn’t have internet at home so online school was impossible,” said Norberta Andablos, 36, who opted for in-person schooling for her 5-year-old son Roger. The choice is underscored by the fear of the coronavirus and a faith that all of the precautions keep school safe.

“There’s a pandemic and people are dying so I have to choose to constantly remind myself — and him — that God is in control,” she said.

It’s Roger’s first day of kindergarten today. His mom was in tears as she dropped him off at Redland Elementary.



“It’s his first day ever and it happens to be during a pandemic. It’s very scary for me, petrifying,” she said. @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/SksoMI47eE — Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) October 5, 2020

At Carrie P. Meek K-8 in Westview, Joy Peters said the reason she is sending her 6-year-old son Charles back to in-person class is two-fold.

“I think it’s easier for him to stay focused, but also, I have to go back to work eventually,” Peters said. “I don’t have anyone to watch him. It’s just me.”

Peters has been working from home for her job at U.S. Medical Supplies and has been able to help Charles with his online classes. But it’s been challenging, she said.

“Especially for him being in first grade, for him to focus,” Peters said. “And, the teacher has other kids whose parents aren’t there, so we have to wait while they get the other kid’s online.”

For Frantasha Williams, the decision to her daughter Willow back to face-to-face learning came down to the way the 6-year-old learns best.

“She’s an on-hand student,” her mother said. “She has to be in the classroom.”

Julian Minardi, 6, gets his picture taken by his mother Roberta Silva, right, as he dropped off to school. Parents dropped off their children at Henry S. Laboratory School, where more than a majority of parents elected to send their children to school, as members of the staff greet them on Monday, October 5, 2020. cjuste@miamiherald.com

Flowers and wipes for teachers

In Coral Gables, all seemed well at Henry S. West Laboratory School on a new kind of first day of school.

Principal Barbara Soto Pujadas stood out in front of the school early, ready to welcome back her students in pre-k, kindergarten and first grade. Her maintenance crew put out signs in front of both entrances.

“We are #WestLabUnited” read one sign in front of the drop off for students whose last names started with M-Z. “We missed you” greeted last names A through L.

Soto Pujadas declined to say how many students were expected to return for in-person learning, but said it was “a high percentage.”

The school is located in School Board District 6, which had the 56% of students wishing to return to school, more than any other district. It has been reported that magnet schools like West Lab are expecting percentages of up to 80% wanting to return to school.

“We just expect it to be business as usual,” Soto Pujadas said. “We’re happy to have all hands on deck.”

A student gathers her things as she prepares to enter West Lab. Parents drop off their children at Henry S. Laboratory School, where more than a majority of parents elected to send their children to school as members of the staff greet them on Monday, October 5, 2020. cjuste@miamiherald.com

Some parents dropping off children took photos in front of the welcome signs. One student brought a small bouquet of light colored roses for his teacher.

Juana Schaugg dropped off her first grader, Sarah Schaugg, 6, with wipes to give to her teacher.

Schaugg said her daughter got headaches from the constant hours of screen time during online learning, which began Aug. 31.

“I think they don’t learn well,” Schaugg said. “Someone’s late, there’s issues on Zoom. Kids get bored. They get distracted. We are very happy to be back.”

Schaugg says she has a health, active family. Her 8 and 10 year old head back to school on Wednesday.

“At home it’s not good for kids,” she said. “Kids need contact and for their teacher to be with them.”

One teacher donning a United Teachers of Dade mask and a face shield parked in front of the school and hurried in.

“I’m just trying not to die,” she said.

Parents drop off their children at Henry S. Laboratory School, where more than a majority of parents elected to send their children to school as members of the staff greet them on Monday, October 5, 2020. cjuste@miamiherald.com

Shunda Fynes had reservations for sending her daughter, Kylie Campbell, 6, back to school.

Fynes originally wanted to keep her daughter learning online at home. Fynes’ older daughter and son were taking care of Kylie, but they started college classes and found jobs. Fynes, a home health aide, didn’t have anyone to stay at home with Kylie so she changed her preference to in-person learning.

“I’m scared out of my wits right now,” Fynes said. “That’s all I could do is trust God and pray [Kylie] follows instructions.”

Felicia Casanova selected in-person learning for her daughter because she wanted the hybrid model of a few days a week of in-person learning mixed with some online lessons.

Casanova said online learning, particularly the technology, was frustrating for parents. She said her 6-year-old daughter, Amirah Olivo, would ask about when she could go back to school.

On Monday, Oliva came to school ready with patterned knee-high socks, hair in pigtails and a holographic rolling backpack.

Casanova said she was encouraged by the school’s detailed plans for traffic, classroom exchanges and even a quarantine plan to pivot back to online learning.

“The principal is great. She’s been on top of things since last school year,” said Casanova. “Right now it seems to be something that’s manageable.”