Proposal would force Dade, Broward to share new school tax revenue with charters

A bill filed late Tuesday seeks to put to rest an ever-brewing battle over whether charter schools are entitled to a share of dollars raised by school districts who pass local property tax referendums.

The bill, proposed by the House Ways and Means Committee led by Rep. Bryan Avila, R-Miami Springs, says that districts must share these funds with charter schools or risk having other monies withheld. The bill would affect Miami-Dade, Broward and at least a dozen other districts whose constituents have voted to raise property taxes for school operations, such as paying teachers.

Those districts will be required, starting in this upcoming budget year, to spread that wealth to charter schools, which are schools financed by taxpayers but managed by private entities.

“We’re clarifying something the courts have had differing opinions on so for us as legislators our main responsibility is to make sure the intent of the law is upheld,” Avila said. The recent court opinions have been the result of lawsuits — in Indian River and Palm Beach counties — over this very question.

While the ripple effects will be felt statewide, the bill’s origins likely rest with an ongoing dispute in Miami, which overwhelmingly passed a property tax hike this past November. About 88 percent of the funding expected to be collected in its first of four years — more than $200 million — has already been bargained with the teacher’s union to supplement teacher salaries. The remainder of the referendum funding would go to placing a school resource officer in every school, and Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he has “increased consideration” for sharing that safety and security funding with charter schools.

Carvalho has maintained that the district’s intent was clear that the funding would be used for district teachers, adding that no oversight mechanism is in place to ensure those dollars would be spent on teachers at charter schools. Critics have said Miami-Dade’s ballot language is vague and did not specify that the funding would be exclusively for teachers in traditional district schools.

While the Miami-Dade County school district has said it would not give those supplements to charter school teachers, House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, sent a letter to school district leaders in February saying that their decision amounted to “deception” of the voters.

Charter schools in Miami, which educate almost one out of every five public school students in the district, have mobilized to get their share of referendum dollars. Some charter schools circulated critical fliers about the referendum before the election and launched letter writing campaigns after voters approved the tax hike.

Avila, the chair of the committee proposing the bill, is a former charter school teacher at Doral Academy Preparatory High School.

“A teacher is a teacher,” he said. “I could certainly make the argument I [was] putting in just as much of an effort and dedicating myself as much to my students as much as a traditional public school teacher.”

Avila and his political committee, Watchdog PAC, received $47,000 from the charter school industry in 2017, the bulk of those funds came from Fort Lauderdale-based conglomerate Charter Schools USA.

Emily Mahoney reported from Tallahassee; Colleen Wright reported from Miami.