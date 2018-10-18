Charter schools aren’t included in school ballot measure. They’re not happy about it.

Several charter schools operated by the Miami-based charter conglomerate Academica have been sharing a critical flier informing parents that charter schools will not benefit from the Miami-Dade County Schools property tax referendum on the Nov. 6 ballot.
“Many of you have asked about the Miami-Dade School Referendum Question and what it means for your child’s school,” the flier read. “Therefore, we’d like to provide you with the latest information.”
The ballot measure asks voters if they would pay more in property taxes, about $140 for the average homeowner, to increase teacher pay and hire more school police officers. It was recently announced that 88 percent of the funding, or $204 million of raised funds, would go toward teacher salary supplements with the remaining 12 percent, $30 million, going toward school police salaries.
Although the flier does not oppose the referendum, in bold, it reads, “The School Board has not committed to share this money with your child’s school, or any other public charter school, at this time.”
Under that, it notes that 1 in every 5 students in Miami-Dade attend a charter school and cites Florida law clarifying that all charter schools are public schools and are included in the state’s program of public education.
Doral Academy Elementary and Just Arts Middle posted the flier on their joint Facebook page and website, as did Somerset Academy Prep in Southwest Miami-Dade and Mater Lakes Academy in Medley.
This year, 69,000 of the school district’s 350,000 students are enrolled in a charter school. There are about 130 charter schools in the district.
Lynn Norman-Teck, the executive director of the Florida Charter School Alliance, which represents 350 charters statewide including all Academica schools, said she was aware of the flier but did not know who created it. She called the flier “an information campaign” that provided clarity for charter school parents and teachers, who she said have been “excited” by the prospect of more pay and added security.
She said the alliance has fielded calls from member schools, including independent charters, asking if they’re included in the referendum.
“The [schools have] to let them know that they’re not part of the funding formula, that’s all,” she said.
Norman-Teck added that charter schools are interested in getting a cut of the referendum funding and said the alliance supports the referendum. She said she believes that superintendent Alberto Carvalho would be “open to a conversation” about sharing funds because of his past support for school choice.
“At least from the association’s point of view, we have always advocated for equitable funding and the funding following the child. and that’s something we believe,” Norman-Teck said. “Now do we support this referendum? Yes, absolutely. We need funding. They need the funding dollars for safety initiatives and we believe in supporting our teachers. All teachers.”
The Miami-Dade County School Board has never discussed sharing any of the $232 million that would be raised through the passage of the referendum with charter schools, and Carvalho has repeatedly said that no charter schools have reached out asking to share the raised revenue.
Carvalho was out of town on personal business Thursday.
“While he has not been directly contacted by any local charter school, the Superintendent has stated in town hall meetings that there are certain elements of the referendum revenue he believes could be considered for charter school use, particular those of direct impact to safety and security,” wrote district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego in an email. “But these are considerations that will ultimately have to be made in consultation with our Board.”
Norman-Teck said she contacted the district’s charter school office weeks ago to ask if charters would be included as beneficiaries of the referendum. She also said that some School Board members — she said she didn’t know who — had reached out to the alliance’s governance team to discuss the matter.
The funding for teachers would be subject to collective bargaining with the United Teachers of Dade, which does not bargain on the behalf of teachers in charter schools.
Through the passage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act, the school district received an extra $10 million in safe schools funding to staff officers in schools. Of that, $2 million was shared with charter schools.
Norman-Teck said charters are interested in both sums of money, both to pay teachers more and hire security staff.
“You’re taxing parents. Our parents are paying into it,” she said. “I don’t think our parents see the difference between a charter teacher and a union teacher.”
Broward County passed a similar referendum in the August primary election. Although 72 percent of the projected $92 million in funding will go to pay for district teachers, 20 percent will go to hiring school resource officers and security staff, including individual charter schools with more than 900 students.
The Miami Herald has reached out to an Academica spokeswoman for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments