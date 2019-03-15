Badia donates $1 million for a scholarship endowment at FIU’s hospitality school

Badia Spices donated $1 million to Florida International University for the creation of a scholarship endowment designed to broaden the reach of the university’s well-known hospitality school.
FIU’s announcement of the gift says the Badia Spices Scholarship Endowment will focus on scholarships to the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management for students “who are first generation or demonstrate financial need.”
Through the years, Badia has established two other scholarship funds at FIU and given $500,000 to put the company’s name on the Badia Spices Food Production Laboratory.
Joseph Badia, CEO of Badia Spices said, “The university is an excellent partner for Badia Spices Inc., and I am thankful to have this opportunity to support hospitality students.”
