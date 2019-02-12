FIU gets $5 million donation for construction of campus interfaith chapel

Construction of an interfaith chapel on FIU’s main campus in West Miami-Dade got a $5 million boost from FIU Foundation Board of Directors members Dan Bell and Trish Bell, the school has announced.
Florida International University says the chapel is planned to have a 250-person capacity, have space for meetings and classes on religion and spiritual edification.
“Dan and I have always believed that a strong spiritual foundation, regardless of one’s faith and religion, is a critical ingredient in building a well-rounded and balanced life,” said Trish Bell in the school’s announcement. “Consequently, when we discovered that there was no FIU chapel, we were sincerely thrilled to have this opportunity to play a significant role in helping to bring such a vibrant element to the life of this outstanding university.”
The Bells, among South Florida’s leading philanthropists, have been involved in a vast variety of community projects from serving and educating working class families through the Branches program and helping get the Frost Museum going.
Dan Bell founded Kos Pharmaceuticals, which he built from three employees to a company Abbott Labs bought in a $3.7 billion transaction in December 2006.
