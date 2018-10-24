Maplewood Elementary School in Coral Springs on lockdown as cops check package nearby

Maplewood Elementary School in Coral Springs is on a precautionary lockdown while police check out a suspicious package at a nearby residence.

That’s according to Coral Springs police who said the lockdown went into place just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. Police are checking a package less than a half mile from the school, 9850 Ramblewood Dr.

Coral Springs police are awaiting personnel from Broward Sheriff’s Office who are in Sunrise dealing with the suspicious package sent to U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s office. Right now, the belief is this might be a normal package meant for a neighbor, but erroneously delivered.

FLASH SALE: Only $0.99 per month Save on your first 3 months of digital access. Hurry! This offer won't last long. SAVE NOW

This breaking bulletin will be updated as more information becomes necessary.