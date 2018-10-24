‘We’re extremely angry,’ Trump says of suspected explosives sent to Democrats and CNN

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference that the device at the Time Warner Center was “an effort to terrorize” and “an act of terror attempting to undermine our free press,” while New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he wouldn’t be surprised if more packages are discovered in the coming days.
Cuomo added that a device was sent to his office in Manhattan, but a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey that “there was no device of any kind,” according to a tweet from the reporter.
First Lady Melania Trump called the decision to send the packages “cowardly” during a meeting about opioids in the White House as President Trump stood behind her. The president himself called for unity.
“We’re extremely angry, upset, unhappy about what we’ve witnessed and we will get to the bottom of it,” Trump said. “Acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States.”
Journalists working at CNN’s New York City bureau in Time Warner Center were forced to evacuate because of the suspicious package.
There was also white powder with the device, said NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill.
CNN has since reported that the package that arrived at Time Warner Center was addressed to John Brennan, former CIA director and MSNBC contributor. He is a frequent critic of President Trump.
A video shows the moment people had to evacuate while CNN reporters were in the middle of an on-air interview. CNN is reporting that the package was found in the mail room of the Time Warner Center, which has since been reopened.
MJ Lee, political reporter for CNN, shared a few tweets of the chaotic scene outside the office.
The Associated Press reported that, according to the Secret Service, there was no risk of either Obama or Clinton receiving the packages. Hillary Clinton was in Florida campaigning for Democrats when the package was found, the AP reported, while Bill Clinton was at home — but the device was discovered at a facility some distance from their home.
Police also say that they found a suspicious package at the office of Wasserman Schultz in Sunrise, Florida. Both MSNBC and the AP reported from sources that at least one package had Wasserman Schultz listed as the return address.
Authorities are treating the bombs as if they are related, according to CNN. They were sent to Obama’s house in Washington, D.C., and Clinton’s house in Chappaqua, New York.
On Wednesday afternoon, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that its employees evacuated after a suspicious package was found nearby.
“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”
“Our condemnation of these despicable acts certainly includes threats made to CNN as well as current or former public servants,” Sanders later said, according to NBC. “These cowardly acts are unacceptable and won’t be tolerated.”
CNN reported that a pipe bomb addressed to the White House was intercepted by authorities, but later said that report was incorrect.
Donald Trump Jr. replied to a tweet about the alleged bomb sent to the White House, urging people to stop “this crap.”
Other politicians spoke out against the alleged bombs.
President Donald Trump tweeted that he “agree(s) wholeheartedly” with Pence’s tweet that violence isn’t the answer.
While some wrote that they hoped to find unity in the midst of the attack.
