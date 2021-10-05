4 men were fighting outside of a Pinecrest McDonald’s, police say, and one was shot

A man was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a fight outside of a McDonald’s in Pinecrest escalated into an exchange of gunfire, police said. Google Maps Screenshot

A man was taken to the hospital with multiple bullet wounds after a fight outside of a McDonald’s in Pinecrest escalated into a shootout, police said.

The shooting happened around 7 Monday night at a McDonald’s in the 12600 block of South Dixie Highway. The fast-food restaurant is next door to Pinecrest Village Hall and the city police department.

“This was not a random shooting,” Pinecrest Police Chief Jason Cohen said in a statement.

Cohen said the four men involved in the fight knew each other. At some point, two took out their guns, and shots were fired.

One of the men was shot several times. He then got into a vehicle with one of the other men and quickly left, police said. But they didn’t get far.

Their truck crashed into a small retaining wall about a block away, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

The wounded man was taken to Jackson South Medical Center. Police said he was in stable condition.

The three other men involved in the fight are cooperating with detectives, Cohen said.

