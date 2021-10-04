Man on motorcycle riding with others in Fort Lauderdale when he was shot and killed

A 28-year-old man riding his motorcycle was shot and killed in Fort Lauderdale while cruising with a large group of other motorcyclists and ATV riders, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue around 5:43 p.m. Sunday, according to Fort Lauderdale police. Officers received multiple 911 calls and a ShotSpotter alert, which tells police when there’s gunfire in an area.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found Domonic Fleming of Sunrise dead.

Domonic Fleming, 28, was shot and killed while riding his motorcycle in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale police

Based on the preliminary investigation, Fleming was shot on the road. Police are not aware of anyone else injured in the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows something about the homicide to contact them.

If you witnessed the shooting or have information about the shooter, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or Detective Jason Wood at 954-828-5344.

If you have video of the incident, upload it to https://fortlauderdalepdfl.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/helpflpd