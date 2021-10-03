Miami business owner robbed and shot to death in East Little Havana

The proprietor of the Boost Mobile store in East Little Havana was robbed and killed Friday evening, according to WSVN news. Google Maps

A local businessman was robbed and killed outside his east Little Havana business Friday evening.

Miami Police responded to reports of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. near Northwest 12th Avenue and Fifth Street on Friday, where they found a man in his fifties with a gunshot wound, Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva told the Miami Herald on Sunday.

“His condition is unknown at this time,” she said.

Friday evening, WSVN News reported that the man, identified by family as Walter Castaneda, was mugged and killed while two of his six grandchildren waited for him in his car. Castaneda’s son told the station his father owned three Boost Mobile stores, including the one he was locking up Friday evening.

Surveillance video obtained by the TV station shows someone in an orange hoodie struggling with Castaneda before firing at him and running off clutching a small bag, which Castaneda Jr. said was likely the store’s weekly cash earnings.