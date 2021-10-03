Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Crime

Miami business owner robbed and shot to death in East Little Havana

The proprietor of the Boost Mobile store in East Little Havana was robbed and killed Friday evening, according to WSVN news.
The proprietor of the Boost Mobile store in East Little Havana was robbed and killed Friday evening, according to WSVN news. Google Maps

A local businessman was robbed and killed outside his east Little Havana business Friday evening.

Miami Police responded to reports of a shooting around 8:15 p.m. near Northwest 12th Avenue and Fifth Street on Friday, where they found a man in his fifties with a gunshot wound, Miami Police spokesperson Kiara Delva told the Miami Herald on Sunday.

“His condition is unknown at this time,” she said.

Friday evening, WSVN News reported that the man, identified by family as Walter Castaneda, was mugged and killed while two of his six grandchildren waited for him in his car. Castaneda’s son told the station his father owned three Boost Mobile stores, including the one he was locking up Friday evening.

Surveillance video obtained by the TV station shows someone in an orange hoodie struggling with Castaneda before firing at him and running off clutching a small bag, which Castaneda Jr. said was likely the store’s weekly cash earnings.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Miami Herald
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service