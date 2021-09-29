Miami Herald Logo
Palmetto Bay

Woman fights off would-be attacker, police say. Detectives now need help finding him

A woman was attacked and nearly sexually assaulted while on a walk in Palmetto Bay on Wednesday. She was able to escape, but so was her attacker, police say.

Around 10:30 a.m., the woman was walking in the area of Southwest 168 Street and Southwest 91st Avenue when a man with a pocket knife came at her, Miami-Dade police said.

Police say he had a black ski mask covering his face and all black clothing on. He had a tall, thin build.

He pointed the knife at her and forced her toward a vacant grassy area, where he forcefully tried removing her shirt, police said.

A fight started and she was able to escape and called police. She suffered minor scrapes and a small laceration.

When officers arrived and she took them to where she had been attacked, they couldn’t find the man, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (305)471-8477 or (866) 471-8477. They can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”.

