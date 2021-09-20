Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Crime

14-year-old boy killed near a family gathering at a Kendall park, police say

A 14-year-old boy who was with family at a Kendall park was shot and killed Sunday night, Miami-Dade police say.

Police say the tragedy happened around 7:08 p.m. at Sandpiper Park, 11100 SW 157th Ave. Moments after the boy told relatives he was meeting friends “steps away from their pavilion,” police say, his family heard gunfire.

No information was released on the possible shooter or shooters.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting can call Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service