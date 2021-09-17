24-year-old arrested for crash that killed a family of three on Sunset Drive, police say

A 24-year-old man was arrested for his involvement in a crash that killed a teacher, her husband and her mother on Sunset Drive last month, police say.

Rodney Rodriguez of Hialeah was arrested Thursday on three counts of vehicular homicide for the crash, according to his arrest affidavit.

Miami-Dade police say Rodriguez was the driver of the white Range Rover that crashed into a 2017 Kia Forte near the intersection of Sunset Drive and Southwest 92nd Avenue on Aug. 31.

The crash killed 51-year-old Adalberto Cereijo, his wife 49-year-old Karina Diaz, who worked at The Creative Learning Center in Kendall, and her mother, Elena Diaz, 75.

Rodriguez was taken from the crash to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

Investigators say the incident began on the Palmetto Expressway, where a South Miami police officer spotted Rodriguez speeding at more than 100 mph, according to the arrest affidavit. When they exited the expressway onto Southwest 72nd Street, the officer tried to pull Rodriguez over, but he took off and went west on Sunset Drive.

Rodriguez went through the red light at Southwest 87 Avenue and continued speeding, according to the report. The officer stopped pursuing him and made a U-turn. Moments later, Rodriguez crashed into the rear end of the Kia at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Southwest 92nd Avenue, killing the family of three.

The force of the crash ejected the older Diaz, who was sitting in the backseat. Rodriguez’s Range Rover then “rotated” several times, taking out several palm trees before stopping in the middle of Sunset Drive, according to the report.

Rodriguez was scheduled to make his first appearance in Miami-Dade court on Friday. He’s also been charged in a separate car theft case.

He was cited in May 2017 for driving without a license plate, and speeding. He was granted a withhold of adjudication, which means it did not show up as a conviction. Later that year, he was also convicted of careless driving after crashing in Hialeah.

His license was suspended for several months that year after failing to pay fines associated with the tickets, records show.

Miami Herald staff writer David Ovalle contributed to this report.