3 killed and 1 hospitalized in crash that has shut down a section of Sunset Drive

At least three people were killed in a fatal crash that shut down a section of Sunset Drive during the Tuesday morning rush hour.

Helicopter video taken by TV news stations shows a damaged car next to a pole near the intersection of Sunset Drive and Southwest 92nd Avenue. Two yellow tarps cover the car. A few steps away another body wsas covered by a yellow tarp.

One person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Miami-Dade police told NBC6 that the driver of the other car involved in the crash survived.

The eastbound and westbound lanes on Sunset Drive between Southwest 91st and 93rd avenues remain closed for the investigation and clearing.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a traffic fatality, East and Westbound lanes on Sunset Drive (SW 72 Street) between SW 91st Avenue and 93rd Avenue are closed. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/DkprUqGatR — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 31, 2021

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

This article will be updated.