Man accused of kidnapping two kids in Broward has been arrested, investigators say

A man who detectives say assaulted a woman and kidnapped her two young children in Deerfield Beach last month has been arrested, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Max Carias-Carrilo, 36, was being held without bond in Broward’s Main Jail.

A Florida Amber Alert was issued Aug. 28 for Zaynah Obidy, 5, and Zain Obidy, 6. It was canceled after BSO said the children had been found safe.

According to BSO, a 911 call came in Aug. 27, just before 8:30 p.m., for a home in the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach.

Emergency crews found a woman “suffering from multiple injuries,” BSO said.

Investigators soon learned that the woman had been assaulted by Carias-Carrilo and her children were missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The next day, a statewide missing child alert was issued. The children were subsequently found and reunited with their family.

Meanwhile, BSO said Carias-Carrilo was on the run.

On Tuesday, BSO’s Special Victims Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, BSO SWAT, Homeland Security Investigations and the Miami Police Department found Carias-Carrilo at a Miami hotel around 5:30 p.m.

“His car was packed with his belongings and he appeared to have no plans to surrender,” BSO said in a news release.

He was taken into custody and now faces two counts of armed kidnapping and one count of aggravated battery with a weapon.